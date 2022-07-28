Trade-friendly updates and enhancements made to CLIA website

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) has refreshed its website, to help further support and assist agents.

A‘cruise daily’ page has been introduced, which includes the latest news, a review of the previous month’s key developments, the latest CLIA updates and content, new training resources and competition winners.

A ‘brand profiles and trade contacts’ page is also now available, which is intended to be a ‘one-stop-shop’ for CLIA cruise operators’ brand information, sales contact details and social channels.

In addition:

A page on CLIA’s annual Cruise Week, which this year takes place from September 16-25, has been added. The page will be expanded in the build-up to the week, and will include exclusive agent-specific deals and trade-friendly assets to use in-person and on social media

* An event gallery is now available to view, which contains all the latest images of agents and travel partners from CLIA’s conferences and trade events

* A ‘cruising with confidence’ page has been refreshed, which comprises a series of blog posts from recent cruisers, to help users gain first-hand insight and take in the latest onboard developments

Andy Harmer, CLIA UK & Ireland managing director, said: “As the cruise market continues to grow, we’re keeping pace with agent demand by ensuring our website has the very latest news, views and information.

“The ‘cruise daily’ page has been created to give the trade a centralised collection of CLIA and industry news, so they can easily pick up key information. And the ‘brand profiles’ page gives an introduction to each member cruise line, which is perfect to help aid the understanding of newer-to-cruise agents.

“Meanwhile, our interactive online content and event information will ensure our site is as engaging and insightful as possible.”