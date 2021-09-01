CLIA Cruise Week to return this month

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) UK & Ireland has announced a range of trade-specific cruise activity for September.

This includes its annual CLIA Cruise Week, which this year will run from September 20-24.

All CLIA members will have access to a newly-produced guide, containing updates and factsheets with key information on cruise lines, river cruise operators and their fleets, including existing ships and those soon to launch.

CLIA will publish a series of guest articles focused on cruise resumption in its newsletter and on its website, with each written by a prominent cruise journalist.

Contributors will share feedback from their experiences of ‘seacation’ sailings and insight into what the trade can look forward to in the coming months.

Cruise lines, river cruise operators and members of the CLIA team will take the campaign on the road across the month, visiting trade partners to help amplify the cruise message.

The body will also publish a wealth of cruise inspiration across its social media platforms during Cruise Week, and encourage its members to share their own photos and stories to be in with a chance of winning daily prizes.

Andy Harmer, managing director of CLIA UK & Ireland, said: “With cruise ships sailing again both in the UK and overseas, the trade support on offer via CLIA Cruise Week and our activity across the month of September is particularly timely.

“We are calling on everyone in the cruise industry to take part throughout the month - whether that’s sharing their favourite cruise memories, joining us on a ship visit or simply brushing up on the latest information, as we look to continue the positive momentum.”