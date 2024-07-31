Croatia Airlines takes delivery of its first A220 in new livery

Croatia’s flag carrier and a member of Star Alliance, Croatia Airlines, has taken delivery of its first A220-300 at Airbus Mirabel site, in Canada. This delivery is part of the renewal of the airline’s entire fleet with new-generation aircraft, the biggest project in the history of the company which is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year.

This is the first aircraft delivered to the airline from the committed 13 A220-300 and two A220-100. The A220 will bring a significant technological step forward for the airline, introducing greater efficiency with 25% lower fuel burn and CO2 emissions per seat compared to previous generation aircraft.

The A220 brings customers a 50% reduced noise footprint when compared to previous generation aircraft and around 40% lower NOx emissions than industry standards. As with all Airbus aircraft, the A220 is already able to operate with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Airbus aims for all its aircraft to be capable of operating with up to 100% SAF by 2030. The A220 will play an important role in helping decrease Croatia Airlines’ operating costs and environmental impact.

The A220 is the only aircraft purpose-built for the 100-150 seat market. The aircraft can fly non-stop up to 3,600 nautical miles or 6,700 kilometres making the A220 the ideal solution to facilitate Croatia Airlines’ gradual expansion of its network of flights and ensure that the service provided is of better quality and that passenger satisfaction is enhanced. Combining state-of-the-art aerodynamics, advanced materials and Pratt & Whitney’s latest-generation GTF™ engines, the A220 features an innovative cabin design for superior passenger comfort thanks to widest seats, largest windows and most spacious bins in its class.

As of the end of June 2024, around 30 customers have ordered more than 900 A220 aircraft confirming its leading position in the small single-aisle market. Over 340 A220s are currently flying on more than 1,400 routes and more than 440 destinations worldwide. To date, more than 100 million passengers have flown on the A220.