American Airlines renews subscription with Sabre PRISM

Sabre, a leading software and technology company powering the global travel industry, has announced that American Airlines has renewed its subscription to PRISM, Sabre’s industry-leading corporate travel contract management solution used by more than 30 of the world’s premier airlines.

PRISM is a powerful business intelligence solution that goes beyond a simple data feed, providing robust data analytics as well as reporting and services to help airlines optimize their corporate travel contracts.

“We are pleased to renew our longstanding partnership of Sabre’s PRISM product,” Scott Laurence, SVP Sales and Partnerships of American Airlines. “We are committed to our corporate customers and PRISM analytics enables our teams to plan, execute and measure our corporate contracts.”

A truly global tool with international customers and data sources, PRISM ingests data from more than 5,000 sources internationally with more than 2 million individual corporate flight bookings processed in 2023. PRISM provides uniquely valuable insights and analytics including robust contract profit modeling and performance reporting, as well as more than 350 preformatted reports containing 1,000s of different data configurations.

“As corporate travel continues to recover, it is more important than ever that airlines are able to optimize their corporate travel contracts with robust data and science-based decision-making,” said Darren Rickey, Senior Vice President, Global Airline Sales and Account Management, Sabre Travel Solutions. “American Airlines’ corporate travelers expect the best and PRISM analytics provides reliable data to keep their corporate account management competitive and ultimately help create the best customer facing experience end-to-end.”

Additionally, Sabre offers PRISM customers on-demand 24/7, self-service access to analytics and reporting, as well as in-house technical and development support, helping to ensure accurate and timely data files and enabling custom development support for customers.