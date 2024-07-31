An All-Inclusive Awakening: Marriott Hotels Elevates the Art of Hospitality with New Cancun Resort

Marriott Hotels, the signature flag of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of more than 30 extraordinary brands, hasn’t just set the standard for hospitality, it’s raised it: innovating at every opportunity and earning the trust of travelers all around the globe. Building on its legacy, the brand is redefining the all-inclusive vacation with the grand opening of its newest property, Marriott Cancun, An All-Inclusive Resort. This debut marks a new era for Marriott Hotels as its first all-inclusive resort, inviting guests of all ages and generations to immerse themselves in enriching experiences, captivating entertainment, and vibrant local culture.

All-Inclusive Getaways are Getting a Makeover with Marriott Hotels’ Market Entry

Marriott Hotels’ foray into the all-inclusive market underscores its dedication to meeting the increasing demand for multigenerational travel experiences. Recent data shows that over 50% of parents are planning trips involving grandparents and children[1], highlighting a growing preference for inclusive and hassle-free vacation options. By entering this sector now, Marriott Hotels reaffirms its commitment to providing unforgettable stays that emphasize relaxation, care, and shared moments — all in one convenient location. Family is at the heart of Marriott Hotels, and with its extensive resort portfolio of over 70 locations worldwide, the brand aims to foster human connection through the lens of Wonderful Hospitality - whether it’s couples or friends traveling together, solo guests enjoying some me-time, or families traveling with children of all ages.

“Marriott Hotels’ new all-inclusive experience is designed to empower and inspire guests of all ages to connect in meaningful ways,” said Drew Iddings, Vice President, Premium Classic Brands. “It’s about more than just a vacation - it’s about creating unforgettable memories where relaxation, care, and curiosity converge. We’re dedicated to creating enriching moments of togetherness, and our commitment to tailored leisure travel will continue to strengthen as we grow in this segment. Our debut property in Cancun perfectly embodies the Marriott Hotels’ All-Inclusive promise; with its beautiful surroundings, world-class amenities and wonderful hospitality, there is truly something for everyone.”

Cancun is Calling, with a New Beachfront Escape in the Heart of the Destination’s Golden Zone

Marriott Cancun features a comprehensive range of amenities and services designed to cater to every guest’s needs. Beginning with the Greatroom, guests are instantly welcomed into its energetic atmosphere, complemented by a modern and elegant design that is infused with local details and a mood that transitions seamlessly from day to night. From the welcome station to the buzzy signature bar, the space sets the tone of the trip for each guest with a relaxed and inviting environment. The resort features 450 newly redesigned guestrooms, including 124 premium ocean view rooms and 38 suites with balconies offering breathtaking vistas of the azure waters. For those seeking ultimate indulgence, the two Presidential Suites epitomize luxury, featuring a large balcony that overlooks Cancun’s pristine beaches to the east and a beautiful terrace with views of the Nichupte Lagoon and its nuanced sunsets to the west. Each room showcases contemporary decor, well-appointed bathrooms, and daily replenished mini bars, ensuring a harmonious fusion of comfort and convenience throughout each guest’s stay.

Marriott Cancun Boasts 13 Culinary Gems to Uncover & Savor

Guests can embark on a culinary journey with 13 diverse dining options, including everything from vibrant flavors of Mexican cuisine and innovative Japanese dishes to poolside pizzerias and refreshing ceviche served in a tropical oasis. The heart of the resort, the Greatroom Lobby Bar offers stunning ocean vistas and a sophisticated ambiance for socializing over creative cocktails. Indulge at HANA Polynesian Grill, starting with a tropical breakfast buffet and culminating in dinner on an enchanting terrace featuring Polynesian-inspired delicacies. For a taste of Tulum-inspired cuisine, Sacbé Beach Shack delivers flavorful dishes, perfect for enjoying under the sun or in the shade. The resort’s burgers and shakes spot serves up a taste of nostalgia with its classic counter seating and family-friendly atmosphere, while Alice’s Tamale Ritual makes its rounds throughout the resort daily with its mobile food cart, bringing guests together for a delicious and enlightening culinary experience. Both unique culinary offerings are inspired by Marriott’s hospitality roots and will serve as staples for future Marriott Hotels All-Inclusive properties.

Resort Guests of All Ages Can Unlock a World of Fun & Fulfilling Experiences

Marriott Cancun offers a variety of daily and nightly activities for every generation of traveler designed to encourage them to explore their passions, enrich themselves in the destination, and make lasting memories with loved ones. Guests can participate in cooking classes, enjoy dynamic poolside entertainment and explore the locale through cultural experiences.

Guests of all ages can dive into adventure at the expansive water park, featuring thrilling water slides, a relaxing lazy river, and multiple pools, including exclusive adults-only areas. Additionally, fitness enthusiasts who wish to maintain their workout routines while traveling can take advantage of the state-of-the-art fitness center. At the resort’s sports bar, guests can take the stage during lively karaoke nights as well as enjoy captivating nighttime performances and awe-inspiring spectacles. The excitement continues in the venue’s arcade area, where kids and adults alike can immerse themselves in endless fun. The Workshop, which will open in Fall 2024, will connect guests to the local culture and foster lasting memories with art lessons, craft workshops, and more, providing a meaningful gift to take home.

Included within the all-inclusive resort offering is the expansive 5,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor CAMP Club by Marriott, which keeps kids engaged all day long with a variety of action-packed and creative activity zones, including slime making in the Schmutz “slime” zone, Latin dance lessons, and Kukulkan Puppet crafting, which is a special craft experience unique to the destination. Other zones include a splatter paint cabin, a sound cabin equipped with instruments for kids to make their own music, CAMPitheater, where kids can take center stage and perform, sing, dance for family, friends, and other guests, and Turf Field zone with areas for ziplining, wall-climbing, and more.

Unrivaled Event and Meeting Spaces are Poised to Make Every Occasion Shine

The resort is set to become the premier destination for events and meetings, with nearly 24,813 square feet of renovated event space. The resort’s four event rooms, including one that can accommodate up to 800 people, as well as its 12 breakout rooms are ideal for any occasion. Expert event planners are on-site to ensure that every event - whether that be an intimate beachside wedding, a family reunion, or company retreat - exceeds expectations.

Be Among the First to Enjoy Marriott Cancun’s Wonderful Hospitality at an Unbeatable Price

To celebrate the grand opening of Marriott Cancun, An All-Inclusive Resort, the property is offering an exclusive 20% discount on all bookings made between July 30th and August 30th, 2024. This limited time offer invites guests to experience ultimate relaxation and adventure when visiting any time from July 30th, 2024, to January 11th, 2025. In addition to the discounted rates, guests will be treated to a $50 USD resort credit valid for indulgent spa treatments at our serene beach cabanas. For more information and to book your stay, visit here.

“We are absolutely thrilled to extend a warm welcome to our guests at our newly renovated resort. Our dedicated team of hosts has poured their hearts into this exciting project, and we can’t wait to create unforgettable experiences for each and every guest who chooses Marriott Hotels for their next vacation in beautiful Cancun” shared Christopher Calabrese, Vice President and General Manager at Marriott Cancun, an All-Inclusive Resort.

As Marriott Hotels expands its all-inclusive portfolio, guests can look forward to captivating new resorts debuting in 2024 and 2025 in destinations including Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and Djerba, Tunisia. Marriott Hotels All-Inclusive concept is all about empowering guests to unlock new and familiar experiences, that will allow them to connect in deeply enriching ways and strengthen social bonds. From local artist experiences and expansive water features to elevated service moments and modern design with easy technology, Marriott Hotels’ growing all-inclusive portfolio will set the new standard for All-Inclusive vacations. For additional information on Marriott Cancun and Marriott Hotels All-Inclusive Resorts, please visit here. https://marriott-hotels.marriott.com/locations/resorts/

