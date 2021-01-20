Çırağan Palace Kempinski Istanbul celebrates historic anniversary

With a history dating back to the 17th century, Çırağan Palace Kempinski Istanbul not only fuses history and luxury but has also inspired travel buffs and the tourism industry all over the world for 30 years.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year under Kempinski management, the hotel is an icon in itself with its history and splendour, exciting those who have experienced it first-hand, and making those who have not yet eagerly tantalised.

With its unique history, stately architecture, unparalleled location on the Bosporus and the top-class personalised service it has offered for 30 years, Çırağan Palace has been recognised by many with awards worldwide – including as the World’s Leading Heritage Hotel by the World Travel Awards.

In addition to its pioneering mission of destination marketing, this legendary hotel combines Turkish hospitality and luxury at its best, extending its value well beyond merely offering accommodation.

Since its inception, it has played host to countless dignitaries, including heads of state, royals, and world-renowned artists.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hotel hosts events ranging from international meetings to exclusive weddings that showcase the city to the world.

Çırağan Palace Kempinski Istanbul general manager, Ralph Radtke, stated: “It is a great honour for us to have kept this legend alive together with all our team for precisely 30 years.

“We would like to express our gratitude to all our valued guests and business partners for their trust and loyalty.

“In addition to inspiring the travel and hospitality industry, we hope that we will be able to celebrate these important historical dates together enthusiastically in healthier days.

“We will continue to curate special experiences for our 30th anniversary throughout the year.”

30 Years Palatial Experience

To celebrate the milestone, guests will be offered a chance to engage in a time-travel-like experience with privileged accommodation in Palace Suites.

The suites in the historical palace section have a private entrance and lobby, with butler service and accommodation in suites with high ceilings and historical architectural touches being just some of the privileges on offer.

While accommodation combined with attractive offers curated specifically for the anniversary is valid all year round, booking is only available until January 31st .

30 Years Berthold Package

Inspired by Berthold Kempinski, the founder of the Kempinski Hotels and one of the pioneers of the food and beverage industry in the world, this package is offered with a delightful daily breakfast and accommodation in luxurious rooms.

One of the top highlights of the package is a special wine-and-dine experience with a Bosporus view in the brand-new pop-up space Berthold, in the Palace gardens.

30 Years of Appreciation

As a token of gratitude for its home city and its valued guests, Çırağan Palace Kempinski has this special accommodation package on offer.

With breakfast and accommodation in luxury rooms, this package includes a city tour that starts with a pick-up from the hotel aboard a luxury vehicle for sightseeing in the company of a private tour guide, who will narrate the story of the city.