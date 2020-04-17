Country Music Hall of Fame to broadcast Songwriter Sessions from Nashville

The Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum will present two of its most popular song writing programmes as a series on Instagram Live.

From its very beginnings, Nashville grew from a foundation built on music and established a legacy that earned it the worldwide reputation of ‘Music City’.

In true Nashville style, the music never stops so tune in to get inspiration from song writing royalty and hear the intimate stories behind your favourite pop, rock and country songs, as Nashville songwriters take to the spotlight in a series of live streams.

“Music is a powerful gift that unites us, stimulates creativity and provides relief while we stay home and implement social distancing,” said Lisa Purcell, museum senior vice president for education, development and community engagement.

“This is why the museum will take our most popular song writing programs live online and invite the world to participate with us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday evenings, the museum will stream new Songwriter Sessions with talent behind hits such as ‘Space Cowboy’ by Kacey Musgraves, ‘Like I’m Gonna Lose You’ by Meghan Trainor featuring John Legend and more.

On Thursday’s, the museum will host Words & Music, which provides insight for aspiring songwriters of all ages.

Nashville is calling all creatives to pick up a guitar, put pen to paper, get the creative juices flowing and learn from the best music maestros in Music City.

Find out more on the official website.