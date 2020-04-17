Lemongrass to launch marketing webinar series

Lemongrass Marketing is launching a series of webinars for outdoor, adventure and wellness travel brands.

The webinars will seek to help travel companies to better understand how they can future proof their marketing plans during times of unprecedented change and with much smaller budgets available post Covid-19.

“Customer journeys in a digital age have fundamentally changed.

“Travel brands need to understand what that change means for them and what they need to do to future proof their marketing, communications and content plans,” said Lemongrass Marketing chief executive, Mirjam Peternek-McCartney.

“Many of our clients are faced with smaller marketing budgets post Covid-19 and have asked how they can make the most of their budget to reach the right kind of traveller with the right message at the right time.

“Our webinars will address that challenge and teach strategies to achieve just that.”

The webinars will address questions such as:

How do I use data to make informed decisions about where to invest my marketing budget?

Which channels are the right ones for my brand?

How do I correctly profile my audience – new tools and techniques?

How do I go about campaign prototyping and mapping out customer journeys of my guests to make sure I am there for them with the right messages, delivered in a personalised way at the right time?

The free webinars will launch on Wednesday, April 22nd at 09:00GMT with ‘Future proof your travel brand in a digital first age and understand the changing customer journey to grow revenue’.

Travel brands wishing to attend the webinars can register here.