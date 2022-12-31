Celebrate the new year with views of the famous Copacabana fireworks exhibition from Hilton Rio De Janeiro Copacabana. Choose from the New Year’s Eve party at the fourth-floor Clarice Restaurant and Clarí Bar, or a cocktail party on the rooftop Isabel Lounge. Both include views of Copacabana’s front beach fireworks. The Clarice Restaurant celebration will include a special buffet with table seats and an open bar, and after dinner, the party continues with a DJ and samba drummers at Clarí Bar. Isabel Lounge will feature a special cocktail by Executive Chef Pablo Ferreyra, an open bar, DJ and samba drummers. Guests with sea-view rooms will also be able to see Copacabana’s fireworks from their room.

Continue the celebration on New Year’s Day with a traditional Brazilian Feijoada and samba at Clarice Restaurant.