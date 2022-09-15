Countdown is on to Future Hospitality Summit

With just a week to go before the much-anticipated Future Hospitality Summit debuts in Dubai, the Middle East and Africa’s hotel, travel and tourism industry is gearing up for strong debate, exclusive announcements, unrivalled networking and superb experiences at the region’s most prestigious hospitality investment event.

Kicking off on Monday, 19 September, FHS brings together almost 950 hospitality investment decision makers for three days of discussions, initiatives and exciting industry announcements, as well as a host of networking events, sports and fitness sessions, and opportunities to visit some of Dubai’s newest attractions.

Hosted by Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts and co-organised by The Bench and MEED, FHS unites the investment communities of the Arabian Hotel Investment Conference (AHIC), Global Restaurant Investment Forum (GRIF) and African Hospitality Investment Forum (AHIF) to address key topics and set the industry’s future agenda – all under the theme of Lead the Change.

“With just a few days left until the hospitality fraternity descends on Dubai, we’re delighted to share some of the highlights, key events and attractions on offer at FHS,” said Jonathan Worsley, Chairman of The Bench.

“With its action-packed agenda, great networking events, educational outings and everything in between, FHS will deliver ground-breaking ideas, hot debate and so much more. While business is of course the main order of the day, we’ve put together a range of fun events, including sports tournaments and offsite visits, for an all-round educational, balanced and enjoyable experience. We look forward to welcoming the hospitality world to Madinat Jumeirah for the region’s flagship hospitality investment forum.”