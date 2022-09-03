Costa Rica Stands Out as the Leading Tourist Destination in Mexico and Central America

The award for “Leading Destination” in tourism in the Mexico and Central America regional category of the “World Travel Awards 2022” went to Costa Rica again. In addition, the country was also recognized as the leading adventure tourism destination in the region, in what is known as the “Oscar of Tourism” awards.

Along with these two awards, Costa Rica received six other awards, including Best Ministry of Tourism

“It is a pride to know that Costa Rica was recognized as the leading destination and the best adventure destination in the region of Mexico and Central America, this within the framework of the World Travel Awards 2022. In addition, the Costa Rican Institute of Tourism was awarded as the best in the region in these awards”, Alberto López, general manager of the ICT.

THIS IS THE LIST OF AWARDS OBTAINED BY COSTA RICA IN THE WORLD TRAVEL AWARDS 2022:

• Leading destination in Mexico and Central America

• Leading destination in adventure tourism in Mexico and Central America

• Best Ministry of Tourism

• All-Inclusive Resort: Fiesta Resort

• Family Resort: Fiesta Resort

• Leading Green Hotel: Gaia Hotel & Reservation

• Leading destination management company: Costa Rica DMC

• Leading Tour Operator: Asuaire Travel

“These awards validate our country’s commitment to its sustainable, inclusive and innovative tourism model, focused on generating social progress in communities and challenge us to continue making efforts to promote Costa Rica as a destination that generates unique experiences for tourists. in the midst of natural settings and with a solid tourist platform in constant improvement in the service provided to visitors, through the valuable society that invites immersion in the destination”, added López.