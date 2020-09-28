Costa outlines European summer sailing plans

Costa Cruises has confirmed it will continue to reintroduce trips over the coming months.

From April through November next year Costa Cruises will further extend its Mediterranean offer with a large variety of options and the convenience of multiple ports of departure.

Also, summer 2021 will see the return of cruising in northern Europe, one of the most popular destinations among guests.

From March until autumn 2021, three ships will be deployed on a regular basis in the Western Mediterranean: Costa Smeralda; Costa Firenze, a new ship under construction at Fincantieri’s Marghera (Venice) yard; and Costa Pacifica, which will be offering seven-day cruises calling in Italy, France and Spain.

Three additional ships will be operating in the eastern Mediterranean, all on one-week itineraries.

Costa Deliziosa will sail to the Greek islands, Costa Luminosa will visit Greece and Croatia, while Costa Magica will be going to Greece and Malta.

During the 2021 summer season, Costa will have four ships cruising in northern Europe.

Costa Fortuna and Costa Diadema will be sailing on one-week cruises to the Baltic capitals and the Norwegian fjords, respectively.

Costa Favolosa will be offering spectacular 14-day holidays in Iceland, nine days in the Norwegian fjords and a fortnight in Ireland, Scotland and England.

Costa Fascinosa will be operating on a 12-day cruise sailing all the way to the North Cape, and on a nine-day itinerary in the Baltic Sea.

During spring and fall 2021, Costa Fortuna, Costa Diadema, Costa Favolosa and Costa Fascinosa will all be operating in the Mediterranean.

Costa Diadema will visit Israel and Turkey on two separate alternating two-week cruises.

Costa Fortuna will offer Western Mediterranean mini-cruises while Costa Favolosa will be deployed on mini-cruises in the spring and ten-day cruises to Morocco in the fall.

Costa Fascinosa will sail on ten-day holidays bound for Lisbon.

The other cruises previously scheduled between March and November and not included in the new program will be cancelled.

Costa said it was making the necessary arrangements to inform travel agents and the customers concerned, who will be guaranteed the option of rebooking in accordance with the applicable requirements of consumer protection law.