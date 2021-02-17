Harang to lead Six Senses Zighy Bay in Oman

Six Senses Zighy Bay in Oman has announced the appointment of Gauderic Harang as the new general manager of the property.

An MBA Graduate in hospitality management from ESSEC Business School in Paris, he joins the 82 all-villa property from Anantara Golden Triangle & Elephant Camp Resort.

Following an early life of travel and discovery - with a father in the oil industry - Gauderic’s career began in the country of his birth, France, working at Plaza Athénée Paris (Dorchester Collection), Hilton Paris Eiffel Tower and Accor Pullman Eiffel Tower.

In 2013 he relocated to Thailand to join Swissôtel Resort Phuket as director of operations, before moving to Canada also as director of operations at Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu.

Next up was the Maldives where Gauderic took up the resident manager role for Anantara Dhigu, Veli, and Naladhu Private Island, stepping up as acting general manager before moving back to Thailand as resort manager for Anantara Golden Triangle & Elephant Camp Resort.

He was promoted to general manager in 2019.

Gauderic said: “Whether it’s our commitment to looking after the planet, our stunning location between the mountains and the Gulf of Oman or indeed the indigenous style architecture, Six Senses Zighy Bay has rightfully earned its place as an internationally renowned luxury resort.

“I am delighted to join this iconic resort I am very much looking forward to leading the team and ensuring that we continue to offer unique and memorable experiences to our guests once restrictions lift and we can welcome them back.”

Gauderic replaces Aaron McGrath who after four and a half years at the property has been promoted to regional general manager of the Six Senses Group.