Saint Lucia loosens on-island Covid-19 restrictions

Saint Lucia will proceed with with caution in a phased re-opening programme.

The news comes as the as the summer season draws to an end on the Caribbean island, and attention shifts to winter sun long-haul destinations.

Saint Lucia has one of the lowest rates of Covid-19 infection across the region, with just 26 cases to date.

Having successfully managed the pandemic across the island, the government has announced further easing of certain restrictions for visitors and has added even more ways to enjoy their island holiday.

As such, visitors are now permitted to stay in up to two Covid-certified properties for the duration of their stay, which will offer varied experiences across the island.

Guests staying at Covid-certified properties can take part in various water-based activities like scuba diving and sailing, following the protocols put in place at their hotel.

“We are encouraged by the figures that currently show Saint Lucia is leading the way in the Caribbean region with the lowest number of Covid-19 cases per capita.

“We are certainly not complacent, and the measures we have put in place have helped us to achieve such a positive record.

“These results will show potential visitors that our responsible approach to re-opening and providing a safe environment for a holiday is a good reason to choose Saint Lucia,” remarked St Lucia minister of tourism, Dominic Fedee.

“We have safely welcomed more than 4,000 visitors to Saint Lucia since reopening July 9th, and to know that they have had a positive holiday experience here gives us optimism for the future.

“Due to the changing nature of the pandemic, we continue to closely manage the situation, which is why we have been able to ease some of the restrictions at this time,” Fedee concluded.