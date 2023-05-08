Condé Nast Traveler Names The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon In its Annual Best Hotel List for 2023

The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon, is beyond excited, and extremely grateful to be included in Condé Nast Traveler’s prestigious Best New Hotels in The World list for 2023.

The publication’s annual hot list sets an industry standard for all things hospitality. It’s a highly curated, much-revered list, and we’re honored to have joined the cool kids’ club.

“The Standard is a five-star with a vibe Bangkok’s hotel scene was still missing, swapping out the predictably serene, Thai–inspired interiors and chi-chi fine dining restaurants of most of its competitors for a riot of colors, clubby restaurants, and the country’s highest rooftop bar.”

Now in its 27th year, the list is closely followed by globe trotters, critics, and cultural movers and shakers who are inspired by innovative design and impeccable service.

We are also so thrilled to be featured in Travel + Leisure’s annual Best 100 New Hotels in The World list, putting us alongside exotic and creative new openings in Paris, Istanbul, and more. We are getting serious wanderlust just from seeing it.

“Just when Bangkok’s luxury hotels all started to look the same, The Standard swooped in to turn the Thai capital’s hospitality scene on its head.”

ADVERTISEMENT

To join this distinguished group of world-class hotels is a real testament to our dedication to our brand’s craft and vision. From our eclectic interior (brought to life by visionary designer Jaime Hayon, in collaboration with award-wining Standard International’s Design team) to our innovative F&B selection, Ojo to Mott32, The Parlor, Tease, The Standard Grill, and Sky Beach Bangkok’s highest rooftop bar, we will continue to bring sparkle and life into Bangkok’s thriving hospitality scene.

For more information on The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon, please visit https://www.standardhotels.com/bangkok, call 02 085 8888, or email [email protected]