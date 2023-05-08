SAUDIA WINS BEST STAND DESIGN AWARD FOR THE SECOND TIME AT ARABIAN TRAVEL MARKET 2023

SAUDIA, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has won Best Stand Design Award for the second consecutive year for its immersive and state-of-the-art three-level stand, at Dubai’s 30th edition of Arabian Travel Market (ATM), making the airline the first company to win the same award twice in a row.

The airline’s 325 sqm stand stood out among 1,000 exhibiting companies from 150 countries at the global travel and tourism show, displaying a cutting-edge and monumental design highlighting ten activation areas framed by 8-meter tall LED panels and a lighted ceiling comprising of 24,750 fiber optic strands giving a futuristic feel to the visitors journey.

A fully immersive area also displayed the new Business seats for the upcoming Airbus A321 XLR VantageSOLO suite that was revealed on the first day of the ATM, for visitors and customers to discover and trial the experience.

Mr. Shukri Aljudibi, SAUDIA General Manager of Brand and Marketing Communications, commented that, “On behalf of the whole SAUDIA team at the ATM, we are all extremely proud of this award, which is a reflection of all the hard work we’ve been doing to offer the best customer experience possible. We are historical participants at the ATM and to be recognized for our work here is very rewarding, and we would like to thank the organizers, but also our guests and partners for their trust and loyalty.”

Danielle Curtis, exhibition director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: “Arabian Travel Market is once again proud to celebrate the best of exhibition stand design and event experiences with the return of the Best Stand Awards. A common theme highlighted throughout the exhibition halls this year was the ability to create an immersive experience that offers an engaging and imaginative look into the company’s products and services.”

