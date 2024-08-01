Cloudbeds redefines PMS with native business intelligence for hoteliers

Cloudbeds, a global leader in hospitality management software, has become the first property management system to provide hoteliers with a native and hospitality-specific business intelligence (BI) solution.

Built entirely in-house, Cloudbeds Insights is native to the Cloudbeds PMS and is designed to reduce the hospitality sector’s reliance on industry-agnostic BI solutions, giving customers unprecedented data access and flexibility within their PMS.

The novel approach marks a paradigm shift for property management systems, leveraging Cloudbeds’ full control of the solution to boost its industry-leading PMS offering with seamless and transparent BI capabilities.

Designed by hospitality experts, Cloudbeds Insights offers a hospitality-specific user experience, empowering hoteliers to streamline their data analysis, enhance their decision-making with real-time insights, and save time across the organization - from revenue management and General Managers to operations and back-office staff.

Adam Harris, Co-Founder and CEO of Cloudbeds, said: “With the launch of Cloudbeds Insights, we’re redefining what it means to be a PMS platform. A native data intelligence solution breaks ground and unlocks new possibilities for our hoteliers.

“Now our customers have unparalleled insights created for hospitality professionals. We’ve given hoteliers what they need to make decisions for their property, incorporating the most valuable parameters and data visualization tools for hoteliers. This focused approach empowers our customers to harness their data like never before, fostering improved decision-making and operational efficiency.”

Cloudbeds Insights delivers real-time data to all members of the organization, enabling teams to optimize performance across all aspects of their operations, from increasing RevPAR to preparing for the breakfast rush.

The solution empowers hoteliers to analyze multi-property performance, build custom reports, create compelling visuals and dashboards, and collaborate and share via subscriptions and exports. For example, each row of financial transaction data is enriched with vital hospitality-specific metadata, such as reservation source, rate plan, guest loyalty level, room number, and payment fees. This enables properties to analyze their data from multiple angles without the hassle of exporting or manually combining their data.

In addition, hoteliers can create a custom analytics solution, using an API to integrate data from Cloudbeds Insights with their preferred software.

The rollout of Cloudbeds Insights underscores the company’s commitment to rapid growth and continuous innovation within the hospitality industry. By providing hoteliers with cutting-edge tools to improve their operations, Cloudbeds reinforces its position as a market leader in hospitality technology.