Desert & Delta Safaris Unveils its Transcendent Tsodilo Hills Sleep-Out Camp, Opening 15th September

Embark On A Transcendent Journey: Desert & Delta Safaris Unveils Tsodilo Hills Sleep-Out Camp – Opening 15th September 2024

Desert & Delta Safaris, pioneers in luxury responsible safari experiences in the heart of Botswana’s wilderness, is proud to introduce its latest immersive experience.

The Tsodilo Hills Sleep-Out Camp. This exceptional overnight expedition from Nxamaseri Island Lodge to the revered Tsodilo Hills offers travellers an unparalleled opportunity to witness one of the world’s most undiscovered UNESCO World Heritage Sites and immerse themselves in the rich cultural heritage and breathtaking natural beauty of the region.

Botswana is famous for it’s remarkable wildlife safaris but some incredible cultural gems unlike anywhere in the world are waiting to be discovered. Desert & Delta Safaris are setting about bringing its thriving cultural gems to life through the launch of the Tsodilo Hills Sleep-Out Camp experience.

A Harmonious Blend of Nature and Culture

Nestled within the awe-inspiring Tsodilo Hills, a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its spiritual significance and captivating rock art, the Tsodilo Hills Sleep-Out Camp offers travellers unprecedented access to the magic of the hills at their custom-built site. Designed to minimize its ecological impact, the camp consists of three comfortable canvas pods set on elevated platforms beneath the sheltering canopy of Zambezi Teak trees, with the majestic Male Hill – the highest peak in Botswana – serving as a dramatic backdrop.

To craft an authentic and respectful experience, each pod draws inspiration from the nomadic bushman dwellings, reflecting the heritage of the local community that has inhabited the area for generations. This unique design, built in collaboration with the local community, not only blends seamlessly with the environment but also pays homage to the custodians of this remarkable place.

Unveiling the Spiritual Tapestry of Tsodilo Hills

The Tsodilo Hills holds an allure unlike any other place on Earth. These ancient and sacred hills have witnessed millennia of spiritual rituals, and their rock art tells the stories of the people who have inhabited and revered this site for hundreds of generations. The Tsodilo Hills Sleep-Out Camp provides an opportunity for guests to connect deeply with this spiritual tapestry, immersing themselves in the traditions and stories of the local bushman community.

Travellers will participate in story sessions around the camp and enjoy cultural interactions from the local team that reveal the deep-rooted significance of Tsodilo Hills. This unique insight offers a window into an ancient tradition that remains alive and vibrant to this day.

A Transformational Experience

The overnight stay at Tsodilo Hills Sleep-Out Camp promises an unforgettable journey of discovery and connection. After a leisurely afternoon arrival and a short exploratory walk in the camp wilderness paths, guests will experience a captivating sundowner in the African bush, setting the stage for an evening of cultural immersion. As the sun sets, the impressive Male Hill turns a deep purple colour and the camp comes alive with traditional storytelling and cultural exchanges with the bushman community, offering a glimpse into the spiritual rituals that have shaped this region’s history.

The following morning, those with a penchant for adventure can embark on a sunrise hike towards the summit of Male Hill. This challenging yet rewarding 1.5 to 2-hour trek unveils a panoramic vista of the Kalahari Desert stretching to the horizon, overlooking the iconic Okavango Delta.

As the day unfolds, a guided historic walk around the mesmerizing rock paintings, led by a local guide from the Tsodilo Community Trust, brings the stories and significance of the Mountain of the Gods to life. The tales shared around the evening campfire the night before come to life, connecting the dots between the past and the present.

A Back-to-Basics Wilderness Experience

Each sleep-out pod offers guests an authentic wilderness experience with essential amenities thoughtfully integrated into the natural surroundings. Each sleep-out pod is raised off the ground and comes equipped with adjoining outdoor bucket showers and toilets. The canvas tent pods are wrapped in from local grasses similar to the methods used by the nomadic bushman for thousands of years, providing a comfortable but authentic sleep-out experience.

Booking Information

Bookable now, the sleepout camp officially opens on the 15th September 2024.

Available for all travellers staying three nights or more at Nxamaseri Island Lodge. One of the nights will be allocated to the sleep-out and is bookable via the Desert & Delta Safaris reservations team (subject to availability)

Three sleepout pods are available hosting a maximum of eight adults. One sleep-out pod will feature a family configuration suitable for a maximum of four guests (two parents and two children)

There is no extra charge for the sleepout

Getting There

Guests will be transferred from Nxamaseri Island Lodge via boat along the Nxamaseri channel followed by an open game drive vehicle connecting to the hills. 60 – 80 minutes depending on water levels.

Upgrade to a helicopter oneway (or return) transfer and witness the hills from above as you descend towards the sleep-out camp. Total transfer time 10-15 minutes with an optional 10-minute add-on for a bird’s eye view of the Okavango Panhandle from above. The only place in Africa to see two world heritage sites at once. The Okavango Delta and Tsodilo Hills.