Collazo takes up vice president role with STR

Isaac Collazo, formerly of InterContinental Hotels Group, has been named vice president of analytics for STR.

Collazo has served in a vice president capacity at hotel giant IHG for the past 18 years, including the last two in competitive intelligence with a focus on performance analysis, predictive analytics, modelling and macroeconomic interpretation.

His more than 30-year industry resume also includes earlier positions with Marriott International, Promus Hotel Corporation and La Quinta Inns & Suites.

“This was a unique opportunity to add someone of Isaac’s perspective and expansive industry data experience,” said Amanda Hite, STR president.

“Isaac will be an immediate voice in conversations around STR methodology as well as our ongoing product development in the CoStar platform.

Long-term, he’ll contribute to the evolution of the holistic solution we will deliver to the industry.”

Collazo is also a longstanding content committee member for the Hotel Data Conference, hosted annually by STR and Hotel News Now.

“The opportunity to work with the premier lodging industry leader to further strengthen its contributions is a dream come true,” Collazo said.

“I believe my 30-plus years of working with STR and its data will provide an additional level of understanding that will enable us to further advance the comprehensive solutions that empower our industry.

“STR’s industry leadership is more important than ever given the impact of COVID-19.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the STR and CoStar Group teams.”