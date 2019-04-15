CLIA heads to Dublin for new Irish cruise conference

CLIA today announced it will a host its first-ever cruise conference dedicated to Irish travel agents.

The conference will be held in Dublin and will take place on November 20th.

Named the Ireland Cruise Conference, CLIA has created the event to be able to work closer with Irish agents to offer expert knowledge, selling advice and industry insight to help agents sell more cruises in the expanding Irish cruise market, which grew by 8.3 per cent in passenger numbers in 2018 compared to the previous year, with 48,300 cruises taken.

The inaugural event is open to all Irish travel agents and will include conference sessions with industry experts, a trade fair offering agents the chance to meet with cruise lines face-to-face, plus the choice of a special breakout, with one being aimed at ‘new to cruise’ agents.

Andy Harmer, CLIA UK & Ireland director, said: “We are delighted to announce that CLIA will be hosting its first ever cruise conference in Dublin.

“By attending this exciting event, Irish agents will have the opportunity to connect directly with cruise lines and learn about the latest news, trends and updates in the ever-changing industry.

“Through the Ireland Cruise Conference, CLIA aims to help bring together the Irish travel community who are extremely important in the growth of the Irish cruise sector.

“There is an undeniable growing demand for cruises in Ireland and so it’s important for CLIA to help equip agents with the knowledge and experience in order to feel confident in selling the right cruises to the right customer.”

The Ireland Cruise Conference is part of a series of CLIA events to be held in the country.

Other events include a Cruise Showcase which offers day visits to ships, such as Princess Cruises’ Crown Princess on September 13th.

Registration for the conference will open next week – find out more here.