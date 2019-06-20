Embraer E195-E2 set to make Russian debut

Following a tour through China, Japan and Asia Pacific, Embraer’s latest plane, the E195-E2, will make its Russian debut at the upcoming Moscow air show, MAKS-2019.

Featuring the quietest cabin and lowest emissions of any single-aisle jet, as well as a special ‘Tech Lion’ livery covering the entire aircraft, the jet is set to make an impact.

Speaking in advance of the Moscow event, Martyn Holmes, vice president Europe, Russia, and Central Asia, Embraer Commercial Aviation, said: “This jet is a real game changer, and MAKS-2019 is a superb opportunity to showcase this special aircraft to our customers in Russia and the surrounding region.”

Holmes continued: “The E195-E2 is the largest of the three aircraft in the E-Jets E2 family, accommodating between 120 and 146 passengers depending on configuration.

“Therefore, covering a different market segment to aircraft that offer fewer than 120 seats.

“Operators such as Air Astana love their E2s as they provide unrivalled economics and efficiency, superior operational flexibility, reliability and unsurpassed passenger comfort.”

In April, the E195-E2 received type certification simultaneously from three world regulatory authorities – the Brazilian Civil Aviation Agency, the US Federal Aviation Administration and European Aviation Safety Agency.

The aircraft will enter service with Brazil’s Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras in the second half of 2019.