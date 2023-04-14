Cirque du Soleil and Outrigger Announce New Multi-Year Resident Show for Hawaii

Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel and Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group have teamed up to bring Honolulu residents and visitors a new multi-year resident show, exclusive to Hawaii.

Executives from both organisations were joined by Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi to make the announcement on 10 April.

Anticipated to open in late 2024, the show will fuse the world-renowned acrobatics and innovation that Cirque du Soleil is known for with the natural beauty and unique culture of the Hawaiian islands. Native Hawaiian, Aaron J. Salā, PhD, has been retained as the creative cultural producer to assist in creating this show’s storyline along with other prominent Hawaiian artists, musicians and dancers.

A joint venture is being made by both parties to create this opportunity and transform the 20,000 sq. ft. (1858 sqm) showroom venue at Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel, previously used by Magic of Polynesia. The necessary permits for renovation work to commence and create the nearly 800-seat theatre with state-of-the-art audio-visual system are being submitted. The venue architect is Hawaii-based G70, with project estimating done by RLB in Honolulu.

“Cirque du Soleil is an iconic company at the apex of entertainment,” said Jeff Wagoner, President and CEO of Outrigger Hospitality Group. “We are confident that the show created for Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel will delight and astound our guests and residents.”

Mr Wagoner added: “This collaboration with Cirque was years in the making and perfectly aligns with Outrigger’s brand elevation strategy, which includes a promise to provide authentic live music and signature experiences in renowned beach locations.”

Mayor Rick Blanglardi, said: “In addition to bringing new vibrancy to Waikiki, this project will produce significant economic impact through job creations in redeveloping the theatre space and ongoing show operations. I’m honoured and excited to welcome Cirque du Soleil as the newest Honolulu resident.”

More details will be shared in the coming months regarding the partnership, the show’s name and creative concept, as well as on-sale dates, with a target of December 2024 for the show’s debut.