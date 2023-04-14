The Singular Patagonia to Remain Open Year-Round in 2023

The Singular Patagonia is delighted to announce that the property will remain open year-round in 2023. After closing for a short break in June, The Singular will re-open its doors in July and August to welcome guests to experience Chilean Patagonia’s winter season.

The quiet serenity found in the region allows for travelers to slow down, reflect, rest, and rejuvenate while they marvel at one of the most beautiful and expansive landscapes in the world. Here are five reasons from the team at The Singular Patagonia for travelers to plan a trip during the winter this year:

Experience Smaller Crowds: Travelers during the winter season are faced with much smaller crowds, allowing for a more intimate and reflective experience. Less time evading crowds means more time experiencing the land and its culture, wildlife, cuisine, and natural wonders. Travelers also have a better selection of excursions and a more personalized experience with their guides.

Save with Travel Specials: By taking advantage of The Singular Patagonia’s winter rates, guests can save up to 50% off what they would pay for a trip during the peak summer season. The property is also offering a special Mild Winters package, including overnight accommodations, breakfast, and access to The Singular Spa.

Discover Unique Excursions: The Singular Patagonia will be offering a Winter Excursions Menu with 15 distinctive activities for guests. The wide range of adventures includes puma and wildlife photo safaris, navigations to the fjords and glaciers, trekking in Torres del Paine National Park, bird watching by the Toro and Porteño lakes, and city tours throughout Puerto Natales. There is something for every type of traveler from the adrenaline seeker to the culture enthusiast.

Enjoy Mild Weather with Less Wind: Most travelers don’t realize that while temperatures can be colder during winter in Patagonia, the weather is calmer. The winds die down and it is common to experience sunny skies. This gives guests the chance to experience the Last Hope Sound and Torres del Paine National Park under the sunlight, which truly showcases the jaw-dropping beauty of the region.

Take Advantage of New Direct Flight Routes: Chilean Patagonia is becoming more accessible asSKY Airlines has announced three new flights each week to Teniente Julio Gallardo Airport in Puerto Natales. For years, the airport in Punta Arenas offered more flight options to the region, but travelers then need to take a three-hour car transfer to their hotels or Torres del Paine National Park. These new flights will make it easier and faster for travelers to access, get comfortable, and quickly begin enjoying the splendor of Patagonia.

