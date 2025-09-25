CHIEF 2025 unveils future-focused sessions for Caribbean hospitality and tourism

The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) has revealed the program for the 2025 Caribbean Hospitality Industry and Exchange Forum (CHIEF), taking place November 16-18 at the Wyndham Grand Barbados Sam Lords Castle All-Inclusive Resort. CHIEF is the Caribbean’s leading forum for hospitality and tourism leaders, where strategic insights translate into immediate action and networking opportunities foster lasting industry connections.

This year’s theme, Innovating Caribbean Tourism for a Disrupted World: Adapting with Purpose, Leading with People, Planning for Permanence, anchors a dynamic agenda of expert-led sessions, peer-driven workshops, and CHIEF Talks, short, high-impact presentations from industry leaders.

Highlights of this year’s agenda include:

- Digital Futures: AI, Automation, and the Caribbean Guest Experience – streamlining operations, reducing costs, and personalizing service to boost guest satisfaction and repeat business.

- Staffing Smarter: Building Flexible Teams for an Unpredictable World – building agile, cross-trained teams that improve productivity and reduce turnover.

- Smart Revenue: How Data, Demand and Disruption can Increase the Bottom Line – harnessing data and demand forecasting to capture more bookings and maximize profit.

- Practical Protections for Hotel Operations – safeguarding guest data and operations to protect brand reputation.

- Certifiably Sustainable? Measuring the ROI of Certification – cutting expenses, strengthening community ties, and driving long-term profitability.

The Direct Booking Playbook: Turning Browsers Into Buyers – crafting experiences that generate loyalty, reviews and direct bookings.

The full list of sessions is available at CHIEF 2025 Topics.

Book Accommodations Early for Exclusive Benefits

CHIEF delegates staying at Wyndham Grand Barbados Sam Lords Castle All-Inclusive Resort will enjoy exclusive discounted rates: plus an additional $300 credit from CHTA on rooms for those staying two nights or more. This special benefit is available only to delegates who book directly through the CHIEF website: https://chtachief.com/travel-accommodations.

Registration

Registration is open at www.chtachief.com/registration for both CHTA members and non-members.

CHIEF 2025 Platinum Partners include ABA Global Marketing, GAIN Advisor, Hovr, Interval International, LUBECO and Mastercard; Gold partners include MyBookingRewards.com and taConnect; and Standard partner The Anything Group (TAG).

For more information on CHIEF, please visit www.chtachief.com.