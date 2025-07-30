CHTA launches AI Guidebook 2.0 for Caribbean tourism businesses

The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) has released Artificial Intelligence Transformation Guide for Caribbean Tourism: Version 2.0, an expanded and updated resource that helps Caribbean hospitality and tourism stakeholders use AI in a practical, people-first way, while preserving the warmth and cultural richness the region is known for.

Led by CHTA’s Technology Task Force and Co-Chair Christus Gill, Version 2.0 builds on the original guide launched in 2024 by incorporating new case studies, emerging AI trends, and real-world use cases across hotels and resorts throughout the region. The guide also includes detailed strategies for data readiness, sustainable AI implementation, and ethical governance.

“AI is no longer on the horizon—it’s here,” said CHTA President Sanovnik Destang. “This second edition reflects CHTA’s ongoing investment in our members’ growth and digital readiness. It’s part of our commitment to ensure Caribbean stakeholders have the tools to thrive, not just keep pace, as technology continues to reshape global hospitality.”

Structured across five core sections, the guide covers:

– Foundations of AI and emerging technologies

– Hospitality-specific use cases, including guest personalization, predictive maintenance, and energy optimization

– Responsible AI adoption, data privacy, and governance

– Change management and staff empowerment

– Trends such as AI agents, robotics, voice interfaces, and more

CHTA emphasizes that AI is not a replacement for people, but a tool to support teams, streamline operations, and elevate guest experiences. Members are encouraged to begin adoption at a pace and scale that aligns with their resources, culture, and brand.

“AI can feel overwhelming at first, but it’s really about making life easier for your team and your guests,” said Christus Gill. “We designed this guide to be approachable, with tips and examples that speak directly to the challenges Caribbean hospitality and tourism businesses face every day, and to show how even small steps can lead to meaningful improvements in service, efficiency, and competitiveness.”

More Tech Tools through CHTA Partnerships

In addition to the AI guide, CHTA members benefit from exclusive access to technology-focused tools and insights through partnerships with the Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP) and the Growth Advisors International Network (GAIN). These partnerships provide stakeholders with resources like educational content, expert-led sessions, and discounts on global platforms and tech events, all aimed at supporting long-term digital transformation.

Access:

A sample version of the Artificial Intelligence Transformation Guide for Caribbean Tourism: Version 2.0 is available online. Full access is reserved exclusively for CHTA members.

For more information on CHTA membership or access to member resources, visit www.caribbeanhotelandtourism.com