Anticipation builds for Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association’s 2025 Taste of the Caribbean

The countdown is on and the excitement is sizzling! The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) has officially opened registration for Taste of the Caribbean, the region’s most celebrated culinary exchange and competition. This year’s event, taking place Nov. 16-18 at the Wyndham Grand Barbados Sam Lords Castle All-Inclusive Resort, promises an inspiring showcase of education, creativity and culinary pride.

Running alongside the Caribbean Hospitality Industry Exchange Forum (CHIEF), Taste of the Caribbean offers F&B professionals immersive sessions, exchange of ideas and networking opportunities that spark creativity, drive innovation and celebrate the region’s rich diversity of flavors.

As part of the event, the popular Taste of the Caribbean competitions will once again set the stage for the Caribbean’s top chefs, bartenders and pastry artists to shine. Building on its decades long tradition, the culinary competition has become the ultimate proving ground for F&B excellence with coveted titles including Caribbean Chef of the Year, Caribbean Junior Chef of the Year, Caribbean Bartender of the Year and Caribbean Pastry Chef of the Year, among others.

“There’s nothing quite like the energy of Taste of the Caribbean, with the aroma of the region’s spices in the air and the thrill of watching the Caribbean’s best display their skills with pride,” said CHTA CEO Vanessa Ledesma.

Participants refine their craft by observing established and rising culinary and beverage masters create dishes and cocktails, while receiving critiques from world-class judges that provide practical insights and global perspectives.

“What makes this event truly meaningful is the growth it sparks. Beyond the medals, participants walk away with sharpened skills, global exposure and a sense of camaraderie, as well as the honor of serving as culinary ambassadors — not only for their destinations but for the Caribbean as a whole,” added Ledesma.

Registration

Chefs, bartenders, students, and food & beverage industry professionals are encouraged to register and make their travel arrangements early to secure accommodations. Participants staying two nights or more at the host resort will also receive a $175 accommodation credit.

For more information or to register, visit https://chtataste.com/

Sponsors

Taste of the Caribbean is presented in partnership with Wyndham Grand Barbados, Sam Lords Castle All-Inclusive Resort & Spa. Additional sponsors include ABA Global Marketing, Interval International and Mastercard.