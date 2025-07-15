Christmas in July: American Airlines gives sunseekers more options to get away this winter

American Airlines is giving travelers the perfect gift for Christmas in July with new routes and more flights to popular destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America this winter. Starting later this year, American will launch service from Chicago (ORD) to Mexico City (MEX) and Queretaro (QRO) in Mexico and will also begin service from Philadelphia (PHL) to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (SDQ).

As the leading U.S. airline in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, at American we’re focused on growing our network, giving our customers access to their favorite destinations in the region — from the tropical paradise of Puerto Rico to the dynamic and cosmopolitan city of Mexico City, and beyond,” said José A. Freig, Vice President of International and Inflight Dining Operations. “With these new routes and additional flying, next winter we’ll operate 10% more seats than the previous year, a testament to our commitment to the region and our customers.”

American will operate more than 430 peak daily departures to 97 destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America this winter. During the December holiday season, American will offer more than 2.3 million roundtrip seats to the region from the U.S., nearly one million more seats than the closest competitor airline.*

“Summer travel is in full swing, but American is giving travelers a head start on planning winter vacations,” said Philippe Puech, American’s Director of International Network Planning. “American is giving travelers more options to get away this winter, and we are thrilled to offer customers more new routes and flights to popular destinations.”

Tickets for the new service will be available for sale starting July 14 at aa.com or on American’s mobile app.

From the Windy City to fun-in-the-sun

Chicagoans looking for sun this winter will have two new options on American. Starting Oct. 26, American will launch new daily service from ORD to MEX. Travelers can immerse themselves in the vibrant capital of Mexico with world-renowned restaurants, a rich history, outdoor parks and shopping.

Jetsetters can also fly from ORD to QRO beginning Dec. 18. In addition to the city’s historic center and unique experiences for travelers, a visit to Queretaro also offers travelers convenient access to nearby attractions, including one of Mexico’s best wine regions and the charming town of San Miguel de Allende.

Earlier this year, American called “dibs” on the beach from ORD with five new international destinations and more flights to Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. Now, the airline is expanding that schedule, giving Chicagoans a network for sunseekers featuring more than 20 destinations.



American Airlines will launch service this winter on three new routes to Mexico City (MEX); Queretaro, Mexico (QRO); and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (SDQ).

The airline will also add more flights to popular destinations including Dominica (DOM); St. Maarten (SXM); Tortola, British Virgin Islands (EIS); and more.

American offers more flights from the U.S. to Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America than any airline, giving travelers more ways to catch some sun or head to the beach.

American’s new routes from Chicago

Destination Service notes

Mexico City (MEX) Daily service from Oct. 26

Queretaro, Mexico (QRO) Daily holiday service from Dec. 18 to Jan. 5



Providing more choices for Philadelphia

American serves more destinations from PHL than any other airline, and this winter, the airline is adding one new destination and expanding frequencies on three other routes. During the holiday season from Dec. 18 through Jan. 5, American will offer service to 14 destinations to Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America from PHL with more than 20 peak-day departures.

New service from PHL to SDQ will begin Dec. 18. This tropical city provides visitors the chance to relax on nearby beaches, enjoy new cultural experiences and learn about the Dominican Republic’s history.

More, more, more from Miami

Miami (MIA) is American’s gateway to Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America. This winter, American will grow the hub to a record 415 peak daily departures and expanded holiday service to popular beach destinations.

From Dec. 18 to Jan. 5, American will increase its operations from MIA on eight routes. In total, American will offer more than 170 daily departures from MIA to 73 destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America during the holiday season.