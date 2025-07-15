Anantara Kihavah Redefines Beachfront Luxury with the Rebirth of Its Iconic Beach Pool Villas

Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas announces the debut of its reimagined Beach Pool Villas, setting a new benchmark in beachfront luxury. Thoughtfully redesigned for today’s luxury travellers, the villas embody a renewed connection to nature, privacy, and island elegance in the heart of the Maldives.

Crafted to elevate space, comfort, and serenity, the reimagined Beach Pool Villas blend Maldivian charm with contemporary refinement. Nestled amid lush greenery and just steps from the crystal-clear lagoon, the villas are ideal for couples, families and wellness seekers, offering immersive privacy and elegance.

The Beach Pool Villas embody effortless indoor-outdoor living. Expansive glass doors welcome natural light, while handcrafted timber finishes and a calming neutral palette create an atmosphere of refined tranquillity. Stylish artwork, both inside and out, adds an elegant touch, seamlessly blending modern design with island aesthetics.

A newly enlarged outdoor sala invites guests to unwind in absolute comfort, whether soaking in a golden sunset or enjoying an intimate in-villa dining experience beneath the stars. The transformed bathroom experience is equally immersive. A serene open-air garden courtyard features a cascading rain shower and a soaking tub under the sky, combined with a spacious sofa lounge, offering a true sanctuary of relaxation and rejuvenation.

“Our vision was to create a space that honours the beauty of Maldivian island life while reflecting the evolving desires of today’s luxury traveller,” said Stuart De San Nicolas, Cluster General Manager of Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas. “The reimagined Beach Pool Villas blend privacy, comfort, and elegance in a way that allows guests to fully immerse in the magic of our island.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ideal for multi-generational stays, romantic escapes, and milestone celebrations, the redesigned villas cater to the growing demand for immersive, residential-style luxury in the Maldives. Whether building sandcastles with loved ones on powder-soft beaches or savouring quiet moments in the privacy of your villa, guests are invited to reconnect with themselves, their loved ones and the nature.

Renowned for its exceptional experiences, from SEA Restaurant, the world’s only underwater caviar restaurant, to its award-winning overwater spa, Anantara Kihavah continues to push the boundaries of indulgent island escapes. With the unveiling of its renovated Beach Pool Villas, the resort invites guests to discover a new level of barefoot luxury, where nature and design exist in perfect harmony.

The reimagined Beach Pool Villas will be available for stays from July 2025. For more information or to start planning your escape to the Maldives, please visit anantara.com/kihavah-maldives, or email [email protected].