China Airlines Set to Transform the Flying Experience with Free In-Flight Wi-Fi

China Airlines (CAL), a Taiwan-based carrier, will begin providing travelers in all cabin classes with free Internet access or messaging service on all routes flown by 777, A350 and A321neo aircraft from August 1 this year. The move will make China Airlines the first Taiwanese carrier to offer free Internet access for all travelers and cabin classes, ushering in a new era of digital flying and convenience.

The free Wi-Fi experience is available for all travelers flying aboard 777, A350 or A321neo aircraft on long-haul and regional routes. Premium Business Class and Premium Economy Class travelers will enjoy unlimited web browsing; Economy Class travelers will be able to send text messages for free through communication software such as LINE, Messenger, etc. Dynasty Flyer Paragon, Emerald, and Gold members will all be entitled to unlimited web browsing regardless of cabin class.

China Airlines responded to the traveler’s need for in-flight Wi-Fi connectivity by investing in upgrades to the onboard networking equipment. Travelers can now use the free Wi-Fi service to stay in contact with their friends or relatives, and keep track of the latest developments. The 738 cabin is also equipped with Fantasy Sky Wireless In-flight Entertainment that provides travelers access to in-flight services such as movies, TV shows, music, and flight information through their personal smart devices. The exclusive in-flight entertainment service is planned for the A330 fleet as well.

China Airlines is continuing to deliver an even more attentive flying experience through smart technology. The revamped China Airlines website now has an Instagram Stories style layout and optimized web pages for popular functions to make it more accessible to travelers. The upgraded AI Customer Service features powerful language comprehension and smart response functionality as well as support for multiple languages. An official LINE account (@chinaairlines) has been launched by China Airlines as well. Add the account to access exciting content such as the latest promotions, smart push notifications, and interactive services. Everything travel-related is now at your finger tips!

By touching every moment and focusing on traveler needs, China Airlines is now crafting a better, improved and even more heart-warming flying experience. Whether it is the convenience of high-altitude connectivity or attentive in-flight hospitality, China Airlines is taking its commitment to quality to the next level in every way, making every flight a journey that travelers can look forward to.

