China Ready Masterclass to Debut at WTM London 2025

CBISN has announced the launch of the China Ready Masterclass, set to take place on 5 November 2025 during WTM London. The session marks the first time that WTM will host a masterclass of this kind, developed in collaboration with CBISN as part of WTM’s new initiative to provide deeper, solution-oriented learning experiences for industry professionals.

Unlike traditional panels or keynote sessions, the WTM Masterclasses aim to offer small-group, hands-on workshops where participants can exchange insights and tackle practical challenges alongside peers.

The China Ready Masterclass is designed to help tourism professionals better understand the evolving Chinese outbound travel market. Topics will include current market trends, changing traveler behaviors, destination and hotel selection patterns, sector-specific insights across hospitality, luxury retail, and transport, as well as the growing influence of social media and AI in shaping travel decisions. The program will conclude with a China Readiness scorecard assessment and an interactive Q&A section.

CBISN’s China Ready® training has been conducted in 54 countries across six continents, reaching over 4,600 industry leaders since 2002. The program currently covers more than a quarter of global destinations and is recognized as a leading reference in Chinese tourism readiness.

The upcoming masterclass at WTM London will run from 10:00 to 12:00 at the ICC Maritime Suites, ExCeL London. Participation is limited and requires advance registration by 21 October 2025.

Attendees completing the session will receive a package including the forthcoming China Outbound Travel Market Insights 2025 report, a three-month market update subscription, and a certificate of completion.