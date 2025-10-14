Arbio raises $36m to build Europe’s first AI-native holiday rental platform

Arbio, a pioneer in applying AI to the service-heavy property rental sector, is announcing its $36 million Series A funding round led by Eurazeo, bringing the company’s total funding to over $45 million. Investors include London-based AI-focused VC OpenOcean and previous investors Atlantic Labs and leading angels Philipp Freise and Justin Reizes (KKR), Johannes Reck and Tao Tao (GetYourGuide) and Din Bisevac (Buena), amongst others, also participated.

The funding will accelerate Arbio’s acquisition pipeline, enhance its AI capabilities, and support expansion into new European markets where vacation rental management remains fragmented and owners are underserved.

Pioneering AI-enabled services in property management

Founded by childhood friends Constantin Schröder and Paul Bäumler, Arbio emerged from their own frustrating experiences as Airbnb travellers across the globe. What began as a mission to create consistent, high-quality guest experiences has evolved into addressing the core operational challenges facing holiday home owners and management companies across Europe, a potential $20 billion market.

There are 6.5+ million alternative accommodation properties in Europe, but managing them is stuck in the 20th century. Owners face unpredictable returns, endless hassle, and poor reviews, while guests experience increasing inconsistency. Traditional property managers claim they can help owners self-manage their properties by relying on legacy software, creating a patched-up, inefficient solution.

To solve this problem, Arbio is building an AI-native operating system that acts as a full-stack property manager. Thanks to AI workflows, it automates distribution, accounting, operations, guest communications, and dynamic pricing - delivering higher revenues, lower costs, and peace of mind for owners. Guests benefit from personalised stays, faster responses, and standardised quality.

This technology-first approach has enabled remarkable growth metrics:

1,000+ units currently under management across DACH

10x revenue growth in the last two years

30+ strategic acquisitions completed through its dedicated M&A team

European expansion on the horizon

Arbio is one of the first European companies pioneering AI-enabled services – using AI not just as a tool, but as the backbone of service delivery. The platform orchestrates complex communications between homeowners, guests, and service providers while providing intelligent decision-making support and dynamic pricing optimization that analyses thousands of data points in real-time. Arbio is removing the operational burden from owners of all sizes, while at the same time enabling personalised guest experiences at scale.

With the Series A funding, Arbio plans high-speed expansion across Europe, targeting hundreds of thousands of property owners who would benefit from its AI-native management platform. The company’s technology-driven approach to scaling operations positions it to handle this expansion while maintaining its lean operational model.

Constantin Schröder, Arbio co-founder and CEO, said: “Starting as operators ourselves, we’ve felt where the real pain for operating and managing holiday rentals lies. Therefore, at Arbio we get extremely excited about leveraging AI to change the fundamentals of a traditionally messy, service-heavy sector. With our involvement in existing holiday property managers we’re very particular about how we believe building and rolling out our platform delivers the highest value to home owners, so that ultimately travellers have a wonderful time exploring new places.”

Elise Stern, Investment Director at Eurazeo, said: “Arbio is pioneering the AI-native model in one of Europe’s largest and least digitised service sectors. By combining technology, data, and operational excellence, they’re redefining what property owners and guests can expect. We believe Arbio will become the category leader in the multi-billion-euro holiday rental management space, and we are excited to support them in this ambition.”