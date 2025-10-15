Anantara’s First Resort in the Thai Seaside Town of Hua Hin Unveils a New Look

Anantara Hua Hin Resort, the property that launched the worldwide luxury brand in 2001, has unveiled its extensive renovations ahead of its 25th anniversary. Designed in the style of a traditional Thai village, which has inspired many other Anantara properties around the world, the resort retains its signature elegance while updating its facilities to reflect contemporary tastes and the brand’s global standing as an ambassador of Thai hospitality.

Leisure, wellness and recreation

The resort has unveiled a refreshed main pool with updated lounging areas and modern landscaping, enhancing the profusion of mature trees that make the resort a veritable green oasis. Adults can now enjoy a dedicated lagoon pool and bar. The resort’s Club Lounge has been relocated closer to a fully refurbished space that blends contemporary design with warm, inviting touches.

The existing Active Zone was upgraded and extended outdoors with the addition of recreational and CrossFit equipment. Holidaymakers can look forward to an expanded range of activities, including pickleball, paddleball, tennis, rock climbing, cycling and Muay Thai boxing in a dedicated ring.

For its youngest guests, Anantara Hua Hin is introducing an expansive Kids’ Club featuring multiple learning and activity zones, spread across vibrant indoor and outdoor play areas. From a cosy reading nook and PlayStation gaming area to an enclosed play kitchen and a treehouse with a slide, the brand-new facility is designed to captivate children of all ages, catering to a wide variety of interests.

Guests can also connect with nature at the newly introduced Mini Farm, home to a delightful collection of animals including silky chickens, fish, pygmy goats, peacocks and much more. Complemented by a variety of plants, this interactive space offers families and children the chance to learn, explore, and create lasting memories together.

The original sea frontage has been extended to ensure guests continue to enjoy seamless access to the resort’s beachfront.

Rooms and suites

The most significant changes are the resort’s 171 newly renovated rooms and suites, including several new categories promoting indoor-outdoor living and maximising the views.

The Garden View Rooms, the resort’s largest category with 45 units, offer 32-square-metre modern sanctuaries with hardwood floors and interiors decked in light colours. Those on the ground floor come with cosy terraces, while upper-level ones boast shaded balconies. A brand-new category, Pool Access Rooms, offers direct access to a shared pool, allowing guests to enter refreshing waters straight from their private sanctuary.

Travellers seeking more outdoor space can opt for one of the Deluxe Room categories, which offer a combination of extra-spacious balconies and terraces with garden and sea views. Groups of friends and families will find the perfect retreat with the introduction of the 128-square-metre Two-Bedroom Family Suites boasting two ensuite bathrooms. Similarly sized Two-Bedroom Family Pool Suites elevate the experience with a premium addition – full-sized pools promising blissful moments under Hua Hin’s sunny skies.

Meanwhile, pet-loving holidaymakers will appreciate select rooms designed with dedicated space for their four-legged companions, complemented by a shaded outdoor playground for added comfort and fun.

Restaurants and bars

The resort’s beachside restaurant has undergone a complete renovation and reopened as Sea. Fire. Salt. – the new signature lunch and dinner venue specialising in Himalayan salt brick cooking. Guests can expect prime cuts and seafood seared to perfection using a technique that heats pure salt blocks to 200 degrees, infusing dishes with subtle, mineral-rich flavours while enhancing their natural taste. Interior-wise, the breezy venue is divided between a more formal dining area on the ground floor and a relaxed terrace on the upper deck, shaded by parasols and palm trees.

Alongside this, the resort proudly presents the renovated Rim Nam, serving authentic Thai cuisine in an elegant setting that celebrates the country’s culinary heritage. Guests can also start their day at Issara Café, the resort’s stylish breakfast venue, widely regarded as one of the best in town for its vibrant selection and inviting atmosphere. Together, these refreshed dining destinations are ready to welcome guests with memorable gastronomic experiences from morning to night.

“As Anantara’s first resort, Hua Hin holds a special place in our brand’s story,” explains James Sutcliffe, General Manager of Anantara Hua Hin Resort. “This transformation reaffirms our commitment to evolving with today’s travellers while staying true to the authentic Thai charm and gracious service that have long defined the Anantara experience.”

For more information about Anantara Hua Hin Resort, please visit https://www.anantara.com/en/hua-hin.