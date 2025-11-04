Mallorca Showcases Sustainable Tourism, Cultural Innovation, and Luxury Hospitality at WTM London 25

In late 2024, the Responsible Tourism Foundation of Mallorca, under the leadership of the Consell de Mallorca, announced the launch of its Responsible Tourism Pledge, ‘Ca Nostra’ – which translates to “Our House” – as the island’s commitment to promoting sustainable tourism and preserving the beauty of the island by encouraging visitors and residents alike to take care of the island as their temporary home. Through the pledge, the foundation invites every person who sets foot on the island to sign a shared commitment to safeguard Mallorca’s landscapes, traditions and communities for generations to come.

Furthermore, as part of its responsible tourism strategy, the island has established itself as a leading international sports tourism destination with high-profile events such as the Mallorca Championships not only putting the island firmly on the global sporting map, but also serving as a key platform to promote the Pledge.

New Hiking Trail: 2025 has seen the debut of the long-awaited Gran Recorrido del Llevant (GR-226) hiking route in the East of the island, covering a distance of over 104 kilometres and offering hikers a deeper appreciation for the island’s varied landscapes. From coastal cliffs to inland valleys and hidden coves, the route will offer a fresh lens through which to view Mallorca’s natural and cultural legacy, supporting the Foundation’s mission to champion the virtues of slow and responsible travel.

Hotel News:

Four Seasons Resort Mallorca at Formentor – Having opened in summer 2025 following a major restoration, the historic Formentor Hotel (first opened in 1929), reimagines its legendary gardens and coastline while championing energy efficiency and zero-waste initiatives.

Aethos Mallorca – A fresh addition that debuted in June 2025, this coastal hotel fuses Mediterranean tradition with modern design.

Iberostar Selection Es Trenc – Opened April 2025 on the island’s southern coast, this new property expands Iberostar’s regenerative tourism model.

2026 and beyond sees new international arrivals – Meliá continues to expand its footprint on the island, and Mandarin Oriental will be opening its first resort in Mallorca, redeveloping the existing Punta Negra Hotel.

Diary of Events: Presentation 1 – Mallorca, the Island of Tomorrow

Date: 5th November, between 10:00 and 12:00 a.m.

Location: Illes Balears Stand, N5-220

The island continues to follow its roadmap and the Pledge, while presenting the latest updates to further consolidate itself as a responsible destination.

Speakers: The President of Mallorca, Llorenç Galmés, and the Minister of Tourism, José Marcial Rodríguez.

Presentation 2 – Culture: A Gateway to Discover Mallorca

Date: 5th November, between 10:00 and 12:00 a.m.

Location: Illes Balears Stand, N5-220

Some of the latest developments regarding the island’s cultural offerings will be introduced.

Speakers: The President of Mallorca, Llorenç Galmés, and the Vice President and Minister of Culture, Antonia Roca.