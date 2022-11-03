SWISS reintroduces duty-free shopping on board

SWISS is reintroducing its inflight duty-free shopping, which was suspended for the past two-and-a-half years in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The service is being restored with an innovation: Miles & More award miles can now be used to purchase items aloft.

The new inflight sales range also puts a particular focus on Swissness, sustainability and travel-related items.

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is reintroducing its inflight duty-free shopping today (Tuesday 1 November). Following the suspension of the service in response to the COVID-19 pandemic for the past two-and-a-half years, travellers on all SWISS flights of 55 minutes or longer can now again purchase premium items aloft at substantially reduced prices that are tax and duty-free.

In an innovation for the restored inflight shopping service, SWISS travellers can also use Miles & More award miles they have earned to purchase items aloft, either entirely or in combination with a credit card payment. The same applies to any articles they purchase from the SWISS Saveurs inflight food and beverage range. Customers also newly earn Miles & More award miles for any credit card purchases on board.

“Our resumption of our inflight duty-free shopping is a further major step back to our full premium service,” says SWISS Chief Commercial Officer Tamur Goudarzi Pour. “Having had this facility suspended for two-and-a-half years, we are delighted that we can now offer our guests an inflight shopping experience that is even more diverse and is geared even more closely to their individual wishes and needs. And with the new additional option of using Miles & More award miles, our digital payment process is now even easier and more convenient, too.”

A focus on Swissness, sustainability and travel-related items

The newly redesigned SWISS inflight duty-free selection puts a particular emphasis on Swissness, sustainability and travel-related items. In addition to such classic premium articles as watches and sunglasses, the new inflight sales range includes a tin of selected Swiss chocolate specialities, a deodorant packaged in a sugar-cane bioplastic tube and children’s headphones inspired by endangered species from all over the world. Further information on SWISS’s new inflight duty-free shopping and details of the individual sales items are available on swiss.com.