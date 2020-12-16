China Airlines takes delivery of first Boeing 777

China Airlines has unveiled the first of six Boeing 777 Freighters, officially becoming the twentieth operator of the largest and longest-range twin-aisle freighter in the world.

The 777 Freighter joins the airline amid growing demand for dedicated freighters as operators grapple with the impacts from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Air cargo demand has risen in light of the global pandemic and has played a critical role in maintaining profitability for our airline despite the downturn in passenger traffic,” said China Airlines chairman, Hsieh Su-Chien.

“The efficiency and capability of the 777 Freighter enables us to modernise our freighter fleet, while also allowing us to increase capacity and open into new markets.

“We look forward to delivering world-class service to our customers.”

China Airlines aims to increase its cargo capacity by 15 per cent in 2021 and is planning to launch the 777 Freighter on routes connecting Taipei with North America — a key market with strong demand and escalating yields.

An operator of all-Boeing freighter fleet, China Airlines debuted its new 777 Freighter during a ceremony in Taipei.

The airline is set to take five more 777 Freighters as part of an order announced at the 2019 Paris Air Show.