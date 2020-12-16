Wyndham welcomes two new Dubai properties

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has continued its expansion in Dubai with the opening of the 290-room upscale Wyndham Dubai Deira.

The company has also welcome the launch of the 94-key Super 8 by Wyndham Dubai Deira – its first property in the UAE under the economy brand.

Located in the historic area of Deira, the newly opened hotels are the first in the highly anticipated Deira Enrichment Project and part of a strategic effort by Wyndham to meet travellers’ growing demand for accommodations at varying price points across the region.

The Deira Enrichment Project - a development by Ithra Dubai, fully owned by Investment Corporation of Dubai - is a mixed-use scheme situated along the Dubai creek in the southern part of Deira.

With the goal of expanding the urban fabric of the existing Deira community towards the waterfront, the project is expected to become one of the largest waterfronts and man-made developments in the world.

Michel Augier, regional director, Middle East and Africa, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said: “We are thrilled to welcome these iconic brands to this important area of Dubai.

“The Deira Waterfront has great potential to attract visitors from around the world, many of whom bring varying accommodation needs, making it the ideal location to further expand our presence.

“With distinct offerings from economy to upscale, this marks yet another step in our continued commitment to making hotel travel possible for all.”

Designed for budget conscious travellers, the Super 8 by Wyndham Dubai Deira features guestrooms with contemporary interior design elements complemented by traditional Arabian touches.

Appealing to upscale guests looking for tailored services, the stylish 14-floor Wyndham Dubai Deira boasts 290 rooms and suites, all designed with an eye for detail.

Amenities include a spa with two treatment rooms, a sauna and steam room, a fitness centre and a pool deck.

The new hotels add to Wyndham’s current portfolio of 16 hotels in the UAE, including eight in Dubai.

The company is also on track to open another hotel, the previously announced Days Hotel by Wyndham Dubai Deira, in the first half of 2021.