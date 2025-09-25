Excitement Peaks in Cancún with Just Over Two Days until the WTA’s Latin America Gala Ceremony 2025

With just over two days to go, excitement is reaching fever pitch for the World Travel Awards (WTA) Latin America Gala Ceremony 2025, set to take place on Saturday, 27 September in the tropical paradise of Cancún, Mexico.

This prestigious event will be hosted at the luxurious AVA Resort Cancun, where the red carpet will roll out for the region’s top travel and tourism leaders. The evening promises glamour, celebration, and recognition of excellence across Latin America’s vibrant travel sector.

The official agenda kicks off at 5:00 PM with a Welcome Networking Cocktail Reception, featuring a fashion showcase, live experiences, and other immersive entertainment. At 8:00 PM, the spotlight turns to the Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony, where the winners of the coveted WTA trophies will be revealed. The evening will conclude around 11:30 PM, with attendees dressed in black-tie attire, reflecting the event’s high-profile nature.

This marks the first time Cancún has been selected as the host city for the Latin America Gala Ceremony, a decision that underscores the region’s growing prominence in global tourism. Nestled on the Caribbean coast of the Yucatán Peninsula, Cancún offers a stunning blend of majestic beaches, ancient Mayan ruins, lush tropical forests, and legendary nightlife—making it a perfect backdrop for celebrating travel excellence.

Graham Cooke, Founder of the World Travel Awards, expressed his enthusiasm:

“I look forward to welcoming travel industry leaders from across Latin America to experience the many delights of Cancún.”

As the countdown continues, final preparations are underway to ensure the ceremony dazzles guests and viewers alike. From staging and lighting to culinary arrangements and media coverage, the WTA team is working tirelessly to deliver an unforgettable experience that celebrates innovation, resilience, and excellence in Latin American tourism.

Whether you’re attending in person or following online, the Latin America Gala Ceremony 2025 promises to be a landmark event in the global travel calendar.

ADVERTISEMENT