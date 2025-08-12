Registration now open for Caribbean Hospitality Industry Exchange Forum (CHIEF) 2025

The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) has opened registration for the Caribbean Hospitality Industry Exchange Forum (CHIEF) 2025, taking place November 16–18 at the Wyndham Grand Barbados Sam Lord’s Castle All-Inclusive Resort.

One of the region’s most influential events for hospitality leaders, CHIEF delivers strategic insights, peer-led workshops and practical solutions tailored to the Caribbean tourism landscape. This year’s theme,“Innovating Caribbean Tourism for a Disrupted World: Adapting with Purpose, Leading with People, Planning for Permanence,” drives a dynamic program featuring 24 sessions across six focus areas:

Sales & Marketing: strategies to maximize bookings and adapt to changing traveler behaviors

Technology: AI, automation, and practical digital tools to improve guest service and operations

Sustainability: cost-saving, long-term solutions such as green operations and responsible sourcing

People-First Leadership: attracting and retaining talent, leading multigenerational teams

Linkages: strengthening local supply chains and reimagining Caribbean tourism from the inside out

Operations Excellence: actionable takeaways to boost efficiency and guest satisfaction

“From AI to sustainability, workforce to marketing, this year’s CHIEF offers fresh, relevant, and implementable ideas for every corner of the hospitality business,” said CHIEF Program Planning Chair Patricia Affonso-Dass. “Our goal is to inspire while equipping attendees with practical solutions they can take back to their operations.”

In addition to the sessions, the Exchange Hub will provide a dedicated space for companies to showcase their products and services, network, and form strategic partnerships directly with Caribbean hospitality leaders.

CHIEF Talks will also return, delivering rapid-fire, TED-style presentations from thought leaders and innovators across the region — designed to spark big ideas in short, impactful bursts.

Running alongside CHIEF 2025, Taste of the Caribbean will showcase the region’s flavors, culture, and culinary talent through vibrant competitions and events.

Book Early for Exclusive Benefits

Delegates booking through the CHIEF website will receive an accommodations credit, available only to those staying at the Wyndham Grand Barbados Sam Lord’s Castle All-Inclusive Resort. CHTA encourages attendees to book accommodations early to secure their stay at the conference venue.

Registration

Registration is now open at https://chtachief.com/registration for both CHTA members and non-members, with early-bird rates available through August 31.

CHIEF sponsors include Wyndham Grand Barbados Sam Lord’s Castle All Inclusive Resort, ABA Global Marketing, Hovr, GAIN Advisor, Interval International, MyBookingRewards.com and taConnect.

For more information on CHTA, CHIEF and other events, please visit www.caribbeanhotelandtourism.com.