Miral Destinations unveil partnership with luxury tour operator, IF ONLY

Liza Fitzell, Group Managing Director for IF ONLY & Elegant Resorts; Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO, Miral and Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations signing the partnership at Arabian Travel Market 2023.

Miral Destinations, the trusted one-stop trade and promotional partner for Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi, has signed a partnership with luxury tour operator IF ONLY, while showcasing its unique destination offerings at Arabian Travel Market (ATM).

At the event, the partnership unveiled a new campaign, “Middle East’s Most Beautiful Beach Destination”, aimed at inspiring future travels to Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi.

The partnership was unveiled at Arabian Travel Market 2023 (ATM), amongst key industry players, furthering its commitment towards to the travel and tourism sector in the UAE, stressing the pivotal role both destinations play in creating unforgettable experiences that appeal to all.

The multi-channel marketing campaign will run until the end of the year and encourages agents to learn more about everything the destination has to offer. IF ONLY will provide an array of marketing material to enable agents to engage their customers, from a mini brochure, email marketing and branded collateral for direct distribution, to a host of social media offers and much more.

Throughout the campaign, travel agents will also have the chance to win a place on the MEGA FAM #TakeMeToTheBestBeach, which will give 30 agents the chance to win a “place on the plane”. To enter, agents can simply make as many bookings as possible for Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi between 1 May until 31 October 2023, and at the end of this period, the top booker will scoop the prize.

To support agents in inspiring their customers, IF ONLY are offering spectacular five-star luxury at Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas, with 5 nights from £1,579 per person. The price includes a Guest Room on a half-board basis, return flights with Etihad Airways and private transfers.

The campaign launched with a signing ceremony between the two CEOs at ATM.

Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations said, “We are incredibly pleased to showcase at Arabian Travel Market this year and unveil our destination on a regional platform as we provide our guests with the best in luxury travel and wellness experiences. At this particular edition, we unveiled a special partnership with luxury tour operator IF ONLY, as we share a combined passion for luxury travel and bespoke experiences for our guests from around the world. As the capital’s leading luxury and beach destination, this partnership was the natural next step for Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi, and we are thrilled to work together to create new and exciting opportunities for travellers and tastemakers from around the world.”

Lisa Fitzell, Group Managing Director for IF ONLY & Elegant Resorts, commented: “We welcome the opportunity to be partnering with Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi. The MEGA Fam is a fantastic opportunity to showcase this destination to our agent partners, where they will be able to experience the stunning white-sand beaches and world-class hotels at this fantastic destination. We look forward to helping our agent partners learn all about this destination and help to create their customers holidays of a lifetime at one of the best beaches in the Middle East.”

Overlooking the glittering turquoise waters of the Arabian Gulf and a short drive from Abu Dhabi’s downtown, the Middle East’s leading and award-winning destination, Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi is a transformative and pristine island getaway destination where vibrant living, arts and culture, tranquil beaches, luxury hospitality and untouched nature merge together, to offer visitors endless opportunities to nourish the mind, body and soul.

As well as a selection of great offers to Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi, the tour operator has also provided a dedicated landing page on the IF ONLY website where agents will be able to view information on the destination plus multiple offers, blogs and attractions, including Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Agents can learn more about their chance to win at ifonly.co/agent-incentives, while IF ONLY’s reservations team are on hand to help with future travel enquiries on 0141 955 4000 or via email at [email protected]

For any further information, please contact [email protected] Find out more at https://www.ifonly.net/agents/incentives