Changi Airport to consolidate terminals as travel slows

Terminal operations at Changi Airport will be consolidated following a fall in passenger demand.

The move will enable Changi and its partners to save on running costs, such as utilities and cleaning, as well as to optimise resources across the remaining terminals.

From May 1st, operations at terminal two will be suspended for 18 months, with airlines to be relocated to the remaining terminals.

This suspension of operations will allow for the current expansion works at terminal two to be accelerated with expected completion, currently scheduled for 2024, brought forward possibly by up to one year.

Changi is in discussion with airport partners and concessionaires in terminal two regarding options available to them.

In view of the very small number of flights at terminal four, operations at the terminal have been scaled down considerably with a small number of aircraft boarding gates kept in use and shops allowed to close early after the last flight for the day.

If the remaining airlines at terminal four choose to suspend or adjust their flight schedule, Changi will also consider suspending operations there temporarily, but with the objective of restarting operations quickly when airlines confirm the resumption of flights.

Tan Lye Teck, Changi Airport Group executive vice president of airport management, said: “With airlines suspending flights in response to the sharply reduced travel demand, the consolidation efforts seek to help our airport partners during this difficult time.

“While the scale of our operations will be reduced in the near term, Changi Airport remains open to serve the airfreight and passenger flights that continue to operate.

“Even as our airport capacity is being optimised for the current situation, we will have the flexibility and we stand ready to ramp up operations quickly once the recovery takes place.”