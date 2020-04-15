Qatar Airways raises US$850m to boost liquidity position

Qatar Airways has secured US$850 million in financing from Standard Chartered.

The Middle Eastern carrier has used seven Boeing 787-9 aircraft as collateral on the deal.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, stated: “I am grateful to Standard Chartered for their continued support to Qatar Airways.

“The bank has been a close partner of Qatar Airways for many years and have proven their support for the airline by closing this transaction during difficult times resulting from Covid-19.

“Qatar Airways focus remains on finding solutions to get as many people back to their homes to be with their families and loved ones during these difficult times and this is made possible by the support we have from so many people including our close partners such as Standard Chartered.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Qatar Airways offers more than 160 business and leisure destinations on board a modern fleet of more than 250 aircraft.

Standard Chartered chief executive, Bill Winters, stated: “We value our partnership with Qatar Airways and are very pleased to close this landmark deal at this difficult time.

“At Standard Chartered we continue to support our clients and communities despite the ongoing challenges with Covid-19 and are proud to have been able to provide Qatar Airways with this financing.”