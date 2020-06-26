Center Parcs to reopen across UK next month

Center Parcs has announced it will reopen its UK villages from Monday, July 13th.

The announcement comes after all five villages closed their doors on March 20th in response to the global coronavirus pandemic.

In line with government guidance, there will be social distancing and new safety measures in place to protect the families who visit each week and the company’s 8,500 employees.

Center Parcs chief executive, Martin Dalby, said: “Although it was disappointing to have to close our villages, it was the right thing to do to keep our guests and staff safe.

“The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant effect on the whole country and we always said we would only reopen once we were 100 per cent satisfied it was safe to do so.

“We’ve had our teams working around the clock to review everything we do, right down to the smallest detail, and we‘re now ready to open our doors again.”

He added: “We know that a lot of families were looking forward to Center Parcs breaks and we can’t wait to welcome you back to the forest.

“Those families who have visited us before will notice some changes to the way we’re doing things, but the essence of a Center Parcs break will remain the same, offering a fantastic short break experience with plenty of space within our 400 acres of natural woodland.”

Center Parcs has also introduced a ‘book with confidence’ guarantee which allows guests to cancel their break up to six days prior to arrival and still receive a full refund.

The company has also acknowledged that, with some changes to facilities, some guests may prefer to reschedule their break or cancel and receive a full refund and is providing full flexibility with no charges.

Initially, in line with government guidance, the villages will open without the Subtropical Swimming Paradise and Aqua Sana Spa, for example.

During the four-month closure period, the majority of employees have been supported by the government’s job retention scheme, and work is now ongoing to bring employees back to work and deliver a comprehensive training programme around new ways of working and safety procedures.

Dalby added: “The ongoing maintenance of our villages and how wonderful they are looking is a real testament to the commitment and adaptability of the teams.

“Closure has been a huge undertaking and something of this scale has never been done in the history of our business.”

Center Parcs’ village in Ireland, Longford Forest, will also reopen on Monday July 13th.

More Information

More details of the new measures can be found here.