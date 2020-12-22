Centre Parcs closes sites until early January

Centre Parcs has closed all its locations in the UK until at least January 7th.

The move comes as parts of the south of England and London move into tier four, with new restrictions in place designed to limit the spread of Covid-19.

A statement from the company said: “Following the update from the prime minister it is clear that the threat of the virus with the new variant is now at an extremely delicate stage and their strong advice is to stay local, minimise social contacts and take care to protect ourselves and others.

“It is therefore with a heavy heart that we have made the decision to close all our UK villages.

“Our decisions throughout the pandemic have been with the priority of keeping our guests and staff as safe as possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Latest Government advice in all tiers is to avoid non-essential travel outside of local areas and we certainly do not wish to encourage this.”

The decision means thousands of Christmas and New Year’s Eve holidays will likely be cancelled.

Centre Parcs added: “We know how disappointed our guests will be, especially during this time of year.

“Again, we have not made this decision lightly, but we must put the safety of our guests and staff first and there is clearly concern around the new variant being moved around the country.”

All guests impacted by the closure period will receive an email with instructions on how to cancel activities and restaurant reservations and how to reschedule a trip.

Travellers will be offered a discount to the value of £100 or can cancel with a full refund.