Centara Hotels adds three new Asia properties

Centara Hotels & Resorts has expanded its footprint in south-east Asia following the signing of hotel management agreements for three new properties.

One resort is located in Khao Yai, Thailand, while the other two are situated in Vang Vieng, Laos.

In total, the three properties add 304 keys to the group portfolio.

In Laos, Centra by Centara Riverside Resort Vang Vieng (formerly Thavisouk Island Hotel) and Thavisouk Riverside Resort & Spa Vang Vieng, Centara Boutique Collection (formerly Thavisouk Riverside Hotel) are located on the opposite sides of the Nam Song River, connected by a private bridge linking the two properties.

The two rebranded riverside properties are expected to open in quarter four, following the completion of significant refurbishment programmes.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Thavisouk, and to draw on their wealth of local expertise and hospitality experience for Centara’s expansion in this beautiful country.

“Our values of treating our guests and employees like family are closely aligned, and I am excited to offer new destinations for guests who seek authentic travel experiences surrounded by nature,” said Thirayuth Chirathivat, chief executive of Centara Hotels and Resorts.

Based in Vang Vieng, Laos, Thavisouk Hotel & Resorts was founded nearly two decades ago with just 40 rooms; today, it is the biggest hospitality group in the city with more than 300 rooms.

Another new addition to the Centara Boutique Collection, Roukh Kiri Khao Yai Hotel is nestled within the lush and mountainous landscape Khao Yai National Park, one of Thailand’s largest national parks just three hours from Bangkok.

Featuring 12 contemporary barn-styled villas perched on a hill overlooking the valley, the intimate, luxurious resort combines contemporary living with the beautiful simplicity of the great outdoors.

This is Centara’s first hotel in Khao Yai.