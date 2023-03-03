Air Canada Named One of Montreal’s Top Employers for the 10th Consecutive Year

Air Canada last week was recognized as one of “Montreal’s Top Employers” for 2023 in Mediacorp Canada’s annual employer survey, marking the 10th consecutive year that the airline has received this award.

With more than 10,000 employees in Montreal and up to 1,094 weekly flights at its Montreal-Trudeau global hub connecting Montreal to 89 destinations across Canada and internationally, Air Canada is a significant contributor to Montreal’s economic success. Air Canada is Canada’s largest private sector company offering bilingual services across Canada and is proud to offer services in both Official Languages, demonstrating true leadership among major Canadian companies in promoting bilingualism.

“Air Canada’s global headquarters is firmly established in the greater Montreal area, and we are very pleased to be recognized as a top Montreal employer for the 10th year. Our more than 10,000 employees based in this vibrant metropolitan area range from C-suite executives to innovative leaders in commercial strategy, technology and specialized operations, to several hundreds of professionals responsible for safely transporting customers at our Montreal-Trudeau international hub. We continually advance our employee workplace programs to attract and retain global talent, and to create a supportive environment that fosters wellness, growth opportunities and meaningful connections,” said Arielle Meloul-Wechsler, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer and Public Affairs.

In its survey, Mediacorp Canada evaluated a range of workplace-related criteria, noting Air Canada’s employee wellness programs covering both physical and mental health, the philosophy of growing roles and offering diverse opportunities based on various skill sets, and its internal and external diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

Air Canada has been recognized numerous times for its forward-thinking programs in human resources, corporate culture and employee engagement. Recent awards include:

A winner of the 2023 Innovative HR Teams award by leading human resource publication HRD Canada

One of Canada’s Best Employers 2023 by Forbes

One of the World’s Best Employers 2022 by Forbes

One of Canada’s Best Employers for Diversity 2022 by Forbes

Payworks Award for Best Corporate Social Responsibility Strategy at the Canadian HR Awards 2022

People interested in taking their careers to new heights with Air Canada may find more information here. https://careers.aircanada.com/

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional information about Air Canada’s people and programs is available in its Corporate Sustainability Report, Citizens of the World.

https://www.aircanada.com/ca/en/aco/home/about/corporate-responsibility/corporate-sustainability-reports.html#/