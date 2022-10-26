Celebrate the Holidays in a Caribbean Wonderland this Winter

As the premier five-star resort on Dominica, which was recently named the top Caribbean island by Travel + Leisure readers, Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica invites travelers to escape the traditional holiday hustle and bustle and instead experience a stress-free season, island-style.

The resort is surrounded by Cabrits National Park and serves as the ideal base from which to explore the natural beauty and ecosystem of this off-the-beaten-path volcanic island. Best of all, getting to the destination is now easier than ever, thanks to relaxed entry restrictions and new daily nonstop service between Miami International Airport (MIA) and Douglas-Charles International Airport (DOM).

“After several challenging years for travel and family celebrations, we know that our guests are looking forward to creating meaningful, unique memories this holiday season,” said Resort Manager Pascale Selwan. “We’ve curated special packages for couples and families to help them create that perfect holiday experience, with a Caribbean twist.”

The Caribbean Wonderland package includes:

Luxurious accommodation in a fully decorated holiday-themed room, complete with stockings and in-room festive amenities

Three holiday-themed welcome drinks

Welcome basket filled with candy canes, marshmallows, hot chocolate, cookies and gingerbread house kit

Daily breakfast

Gingerbread house kit for kids upon check-in

Chef-prepared welcome amenity

Milk and cookies in the kids’ club, activities such as face painting and gingerbread making, daily gifts

Santa chair photo booth

Those who are looking to pop the big question over the holidays need only to bring the ring!

The Holiday Destination Proposal package includes:

Accommodation in a romantic suite/villa

Candlelit dinner

Complimentary bottle of champagne delivered to room

The New Year’s Eve Celebration package includes:

Accommodation in a luxurious room or suite

New Year’s Eve dinner for two at Cabrits Market

New Year’s Eve party favors including festive goodies, champagne, champagne flutes, gourmet chocolates, party hats, and blowouts

Packages are subject to availability. For more information or reservations, please visit https://www.kempinski.com/en/dominica/cabrits-resort-kempinski-dominica/