Celebrate Christmas at Cinque, Five Palm Jumeirah

Craving an authentic Italian experience? Look no further than Cinque.

Located at the Five Palm Jumeirah Hotel, the fun ristorante and bar features a sharing style menu created by chef Giuseppe Pezzella, which is turning Italian tradition upside down.

Think plates piled high with pasta, gold-leaf burrata, a coral self-playing piano and a stunning outdoor deck overlooking the social pool.

Inspired by flavours from Italy’s Amalfi Coast, as well as mamma’s classic dishes, Cinque’s sharing style-menu is ideal for groups of friends and family looking for a true taste of Italy.

Indulge in the catch of the day, lip-smacking herb crusted lamb chops or delicious vegetarian dishes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Allow expert mixologists to create a fresh Bellini pre-dinner or a white chocolate rimmed espresso Martini post-dinner.

Fancy something sweet? The too-good-to say-no dessert menu features mouth-watering Nutella soufflé as well as classic tiramisu.

At Cinque, the hosts know ambiance is as important as the food.

Which is why during the cooler months they fling open the patio doors and allow guests to dine al fresco to take in the Five vibe and in the evenings, dim the lighting and turn up the Italian tunes to create a sexy and fun atmosphere.

Christmas as Cinque

Looking for a sophisticated and classy Christmas?

Modern Italian ristorante Cinque invites all to an al fresco dining experience featuring a five-course gourmet menu inspired by the authentic flavours of the Amalfi Coast.

From lobster cannelloni, herb crusted lamb, to a selection of delicious festive pastry, there is something for the whole family, all accompanied by the soulful entertainment.

Available on December 24th and 25th, prices start at AED380.