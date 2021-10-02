Cathay Pacific to boost sustainable fuel use

Cathay Pacific is reaffirming its commitment to reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 by pledging to use sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for ten per cent of its total fuel consumption by 2030.

The carrier has made pioneering efforts in supporting SAF development for more than a decade.

In 2014, it was the first airline investor in Fulcrum BioEnergy, from which the airline has already committed to purchasing 1.1 million tonnes of SAF over ten years, which will cover around two per cent of its pre-Covid-19 fuel requirements on an annual basis.

Cathay expects to begin taking delivery of SAF produced by Fulcrum and using it on a wider basis for its flights departing the US from 2024 onwards, when Fulcrum can scale up its production.

The airline was also the first to partner with Airbus to use SAF on new aircraft delivery flights from its facility in Toulouse, France.

Since the partnership started in 2016, Cathay Pacific has taken delivery of over 40 brand new aircraft using blended SAF.

Cathay chief executive, Augustus Tang, said: “The use of sustainable aviation fuel is key to decarbonising our operations over the next few decades.

“Cathay Pacific already has a head start in this space with our investment and offtake agreement with Fulcrum BioEnergy.

“Our new commitment to have SAF comprise ten per cent of our total fuel consumption by 2030 is a clear signal of our determination to achieve our net-zero emissions target and to be a leader in the fight against climate change.”

He added: “The ability to achieve this target does not rest with airlines alone.

“We are calling on support from various stakeholder groups to help make it a reality, from policy makers, the energy sector, aircraft and engine manufacturers, and even our customers, who are keen to reduce their carbon footprint.

“Only by joining hands can we meet this ambitious goal together.”