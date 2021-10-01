Notre-Dame de Paris exhibition opens at France Expo pavilion

Notre-Dame de Paris, the Expérience, an innovative exhibition on the cathedral’s 850-year history using physical scenography and augmented reality, has opened at the France pavilion at Expo 2020.

The exhibition, which runs until November 1st, takes visitors through the cathedral’s construction in the Middle Ages, its role in the religious, cultural and political life of France, and the restoration work being undertaken following the damage the World Heritage building sustained in a fire in 2019.

Histopads, cutting-edge tablet devices developed by the French start-up Histovery, will provide visitors with a virtual and interactive experience of historical events, such as the coronation of Emperor Napoleon I and the construction of the spire of Viollet-le-Duc.

The augmented technology will also enable visitors to understand the complexity of the restoration work and the different trades involved in rebuilding the landmark building.

The experience, which opens the on the eve of France’s National Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai, is a precursor to the much larger ‘Notre-Dame de Paris’ exhibition, which will take place in Paris at the Collège des Bernardins in the spring.

It will then tour throughout Europe, as well as the Americas and Asia, for the duration of the reconstruction project.

The exhibition is presented by the L’Oréal Group, Expo’s official beauty products and services partner and one of the donors to the cathedral’s restoration.