Cathay Cargo Terminal Marks 10th Anniversary with New International Branding

Cathay Cargo Terminal celebrated its 10-year anniversary of full operations at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) by rolling out its new marketing brand internationally and hosting a special party for customers and stakeholders in Hong Kong.

The terminal celebrated the special occasion with a VIP dinner party attended by guest of honour Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the Hong Kong SAR Algernon Yau, who spoke about his time as the first Chief Executive Officer of the Cathay Cargo Terminal during its construction and when it opened in 2013 during his time working for the Cathay Group.

Also in attendance were key stakeholders from the Government, Airport Authority Hong Kong, and the logistics industry in Hong Kong as well as airline customers and freight forwarders. Cathay Cargo Terminal also held a special lunch party for all of its people, tenants and subcontractors.

Cathay Director Cargo and Cathay Cargo Terminal Chair Tom Owen said: “It was great to be able to celebrate our special day with so many of our customers and special friends of the terminal. While it is important to look back and celebrate our success, we are incredibly focused on the future, and in particular we will be looking to build on and expand our success in our three key areas of Digital Leadership; Sustainability Leadership; and further expanding our footprint into the Greater Bay Area of southern China, as we continue to build on our important role in ensuring Hong Kong maintains its position as the world’s largest air cargo hub”.



As part of the international rollout of the terminal’s new marketing brand, the previous brands “Cathay Pacific Services Limited” and “Cathay Pacific Cargo Terminal”, which represented the terminal operating company and the terminal facility respectively, have been retired and rolled into one refreshed marketing brand, “Cathay Cargo Terminal”.

Cathay Cargo Terminal Chief Operating Officer Mark Watts said: “This single refreshed brand more clearly represents our focus on the cargo terminal business and our vision to become the world’s most customer-centric air cargo terminal. Our 10-year anniversary is the perfect time to roll out our new brand internationally as we look towards future growth with HKIA’s Three-Runway System being fully operational from next year.”

The change aligns with the Cathay Group’s overarching brand redesign as well as the recent brand relaunch of Cathay Cargo, reflecting the terminal’s commitment to the same “Move Beyond” ambition.

Cathay Cargo Terminal was built to bring state-of-the-art technology to Hong Kong terminals and to raise cargo terminal service standards. Over the past 10 years, it has grown to become one of the world’s leading and most advanced terminals, handling over 11 million cargo unit load devices (ULD) for 1.4 million flights and processing 16.3 million tonnes of cargo.

Currently serving 18 scheduled airline customers at HKIA, Cathay Cargo Terminal has set itself apart by focusing on customised solutions for its customers and providing world-class levels of service. Cathay Cargo Terminal provides peace of mind for its customers in the knowledge that they can rely on it to ensure shipments are processed safely, reliably and efficiently at all times.

Mr. Watts added: “We are continuing to build on our impressive legacy by investing in initiatives that continually improve our handling of special cargo, such as HKIA’s largest dedicated Pharma Handling Centre, which is part of our Total Cold Chain Solution. With more thermal dollies than any other Hong Kong cargo terminal operator, our custom-designed Mobi-Fresh containers at the terminal, and inflatable truck dock shelters, we now provide the most comprehensive cold-chain solution of any terminal in Hong Kong.”

For more information, visit www.cathaycargoterminal.com.